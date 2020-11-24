The Weeknd Snubbed With Zero GRAMMY Nominations

The Weeknd has been having an outstanding year. He’s truly been embodying the artistic character that he created for After Hours, showing up to red carpet events with his bloodied and battered aesthetic, which he’s also shown off in some of the best music videos of his entire career. The XO representative has been telling a clear story, releasing his best music yet. However, he is not being recognized or celebrated by the Recording Academy, who chose not to nominate The Weeknd in any category for the 2021 GRAMMY Awards.

As the R&B and pop categories went by, people began noticing a blatant omission from the Academy, complaining about The Weeknd’s lack of nominations.

That’s right, The Weeknd is leaving the GRAMMY nomination ceremony with zero noms, not even for his incredible album After Hours or his record-breaking single “Blinding Lights”. It doesn’t matter that Abel is pushing boundaries and shaping the sound of 2020 through his art, and it doesn’t matter that “Blinding Lights” has spent much of this year (40 weeks to be exact) in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100– at least not to the Academy.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Weeknd isn’t the only artist that was snubbed by the Academy. People are also pointing out that Run The Jewels, who delivered a solid album this year, were also not nominated.

Do you think The Weeknd and Run The Jewels deserved to be nominated? Or did the Academy get it right by leaving them out?