Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
79
0
Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1535
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
874
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Weeknd Snubbed With Zero GRAMMY Nominations

Posted By on November 24, 2020

The Weeknd was surprisingly not nominated for any categories at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards.

The Weeknd has been having an outstanding year. He’s truly been embodying the artistic character that he created for After Hours, showing up to red carpet events with his bloodied and battered aesthetic, which he’s also shown off in some of the best music videos of his entire career. The XO representative has been telling a clear story, releasing his best music yet. However, he is not being recognized or celebrated by the Recording Academy, who chose not to nominate The Weeknd in any category for the 2021 GRAMMY Awards.

As the R&B and pop categories went by, people began noticing a blatant omission from the Academy, complaining about The Weeknd’s lack of nominations.

That’s right, The Weeknd is leaving the GRAMMY nomination ceremony with zero noms, not even for his incredible album After Hours or his record-breaking single “Blinding Lights”. It doesn’t matter that Abel is pushing boundaries and shaping the sound of 2020 through his art, and it doesn’t matter that “Blinding Lights” has spent much of this year (40 weeks to be exact) in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100– at least not to the Academy.


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Weeknd isn’t the only artist that was snubbed by the Academy. People are also pointing out that Run The Jewels, who delivered a solid album this year, were also not nominated.

Do you think The Weeknd and Run The Jewels deserved to be nominated? Or did the Academy get it right by leaving them out?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
93 525 7
0
QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
79
0
Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
93
0
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To First Grammy Nomination
53
0
Jack Harlow Incorrectly Identified During GRAMMY Noms
79
0
Best Rap Album Grammy Nominations: Artists & Fans React
53
0
More News

Trending Songs

RMR Substitution For Love
93
0
NoCap Pain Show
66
0
Cordae The Parables
146
0
Lil Berete Feat. 2KBABY Murda
172
0
Abra Cadabra Show Me
146
0
Thutmose My Maria
159
0
Nas Come Get Me
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz “Southside Hov” Video
265
0
Conway Feat. El Camino “Forever Droppin Tears” Video
119
0
DaBaby “More Money More Problems” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To First Grammy Nomination