Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

G Herbo & His Son Rap 42 Dugg’s “We Paid” Verse
93
0
Flatbush Zombies Tease New Album With James Blake
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
940
0
Tory Lanez The VVS Capsule (EP)
688
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Weeknd Speaks Directly To You In Surreal “Alone With Me” Experience

Posted By on August 18, 2020

The Weeknd continues to explore new technologies with his immersive and surreal “Alone With Me” listening experience.

Aside from making hit records and acclaimed albums like this year’s After Hours, The Weeknd has been at the forefront of exploring new technologies. Following his recent TikTok concert, which was seen by some fans as a work in process, The Weeknd has teamed up with Spotify to launch a surreal new digital experience — one that his die-hard and day one fans will likely get a kick out of. 

The Weeknd

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Upon heading over to the Alone With Me: An Experience With The Weeknd page right here, visitors are met with a message of welcoming. Before long, a digitally rendered Weeknd is speaking directly to you, his soothing cadence reflecting on your own personal history listening to his music on Spotify. As the conversation progresses, Weeknd speaks on your most-listened song, as well as offering some thoughts on your general listening habits. All the while, viewers are free to click on his avatar and enjoy the ensuing distortion, an addictive little feature that really ties the whole thing together.

Regardless of how you might feel about the experience — and rest assured that some will find the whole thing rather creepy — it’s certainly interesting to see Weeknd continue to explore new technological possibilities. It wouldn’t be surprising to see more artists following suit, and depending how committed they are to recording original voice lines, results could be deeply immersive and interactive. Perhaps we’re looking at the dawn of a new listening experience — what do you think? If you haven’t already done Alone With Me, be sure to check that out and sound off in the comments. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

G Herbo & His Son Rap 42 Dugg’s “We Paid” Verse
93 525 7
0
Flatbush Zombies Tease New Album With James Blake
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

G Herbo & His Son Rap 42 Dugg’s “We Paid” Verse
93
0
Flatbush Zombies Tease New Album With James Blake
93
0
Lupe Fiasco Doesn’t Think Drake’s “5 AM In Toronto” Line Is A Shout-Out
106
0
Tech N9ne Announces “Strange New World Tour 2021”
106
0
Rod Wave Threatens PnB Rock As Beef Heats Up
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

DDG Feat. Blueface Moonwalking In Calabasas (Remix)
93
0
03 Greedo Lie To Me
159
0
JackBoy Feat. Tee Grizzley Married To My Enemies
172
0
Aminé Feat. Luke Steele Hello
146
0
Travis Scott Feat. Big Sean & The 1975 Don't Play
132
0
Rich Brian Don't Care
146
0
Chika My Power
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Machine Gun Kelly “Concert For Aliens” Video
304
0
Summer Walker Feat. NO1-NOAH “White Tee” Video
172
0
Polo G “Martin & Gina” Video
238
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

G Herbo & His Son Rap 42 Dugg’s “We Paid” Verse
Flatbush Zombies Tease New Album With James Blake
Lupe Fiasco Doesn’t Think Drake’s “5 AM In Toronto” Line Is A Shout-Out