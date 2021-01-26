The Weeknd Stealthily Releases Greatest Hits Album

The Weeknd is one of the greatest artists of his generation, producing too many hit records for us to count and truly embodying what it means to be a performance artist. As of late, the Toronto native has been presenting himself as the art piece, dropping a slate of ultra-creative and highly-stylized music videos, which have contributed to a phenomenal era for the 30-year-old. In many ways, it feels like this has been a year that people finally realize all of the incredible contributions that The Weeknd has made to music over his long-spanning career.



Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

We’re just over a week removed from Abel’s historic Super Bowl Halftime performance in Tampa Bay and the artist is taking a pretty stealthy step to get his fans prepared. On his webshop, he has started selling a new album called The Highlights, which includes eighteen of his greatest hits.

The album is only available in physical form for now. At that, it’s only offered as an explicit or clean CD. It includes songs from this current era, including “Save Your Tears”, “Blinding Lights”, and more, as well as some of our favorites from his earlier days, like “Often”, “Wicked Games” and more. Only three artists are featured on the album, including Daft Punk (twice), Kendrick Lamar, and Ariana Grande.

According to Hip Hop N More, his official website appears to be the only place to purchase this CD. It will ship within 2-3 weeks.

Perhaps this gives fans a clue into what we can expect for The Weeknd‘s highly-anticipated performance on February 7. Will you be watching him take the stage at the Super Bowl?

TRACKLIST:



1. SAVE YOUR TEARS

2. BLINDING LIGHTS

3. IN YOUR EYES

4. CAN’T FEEL MY FACE

5. I FEEL IT COMING FT. DAFT PUNK

6. STARBOY FT. DAFT PUNK

7. PRAY FOR ME FT. KENDRICK LAMAR

8. HEARTLESS

9. OFTEN

10. THE HILLS

11. CALL OUT MY NAME

12. DIE FOR YOU

13. EARNED IT

14. LOVE ME HARDER, ARIANA GRANDE & THE WEEKND

15. ACQUAINTED

16. WICKED GAMES

17. THE MORNING

18. AFTER HOURS

[via]