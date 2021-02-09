Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Meek Mill’s REFORM Announces New CEO To Replace Van Jones
93
0
Tiffany Haddish Initially Curved Common Because Of His Exes
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12864
1
Wiz Khalifa
2091
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Weeknd Turns Up With French Montana & Bryson Tiller Post-Halftime Performance

Posted By on February 9, 2021

The Toronto native celebrated finishing the big performance with the fellow A-listers.

This past Super Bowl Sunday, The Weeknd finally completed his highly-anticipated, grandiose halftime show performance. Surpassing everyone’s expectations, the big-budget production did not disappoint and was met with stellar reviews from fans and critics alike. The XO co-founder performed some of the best songs in his catalog like “Blinding Lights,” “Starboy,” and Trilogy cut “House of Balloons/Glass Table Girls.”

Of course, such a major career milestone must be celebrated in an equally major way, and the Toronto native did just that following the performance. The “Save Your Tears” crooner turned up with French Montana and Bryson Tiller, among others, at a post-show bash. All three A-listers were down in Tampa during Sunday’s game between the city’s home team and victors, the Buccaneers, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Montana even hosted another party down in the city a few days prior to The Weeknd‘s event. 

The party was decorated with a large replica version of Tesfaye, along with a cake of him leading against a Benz with icing that read, “2021-Forever XO Where Dreams Come True.” Footage of the event on Instagram Stories shows Tesfaye playing pool with Montana, while a source told Page Six Tiller was also in attendance. The indoor party appeared to be notably less-raging than the other maskless events that went down in the Florida city during Super Bowl weekend. 

The 30-year-old took to Instagram post-performance to express his gratitude for the opportunity. He penned in a caption, “still buzzing from last night. i couldn’t stop smiling the whole performance. thank you @pepsi @NFL @RocNation for believing in me to bring a fresh new take on the halftime show. XO we did it!”

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Meek Mill’s REFORM Announces New CEO To Replace Van Jones
93 525 7
0
Tiffany Haddish Initially Curved Common Because Of His Exes
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Meek Mill’s REFORM Announces New CEO To Replace Van Jones
93
0
Tiffany Haddish Initially Curved Common Because Of His Exes
93
0
Moneybagg Yo Flexes Huge Winnings From Super Bowl LV
93
0
Migos Return To “Culture 3” Grind After Super Bowl Field Trip
93
0
SZA Shares A List Of Every Single Thing She’s Allergic To
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil West & PpgCasper Go-Kart
79
0
Popcaan Win
106
0
Digga D Feat. AJ Tracey Bringing It Back
212
0
Mir Fontane Call J. Cole
291
0
Brent Faiyaz Feat. Purr Circles
132
0
Slim Thug #BlackQueen
146
0
Jim Jones & Harry Fraud Lose Lose
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Benny The Butcher “Trade It All” Video
424
0
Internet Money Feat. Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD “Blast Off” Video
238
0
Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
225
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Meek Mill’s REFORM Announces New CEO To Replace Van Jones
Tiffany Haddish Initially Curved Common Because Of His Exes
Moneybagg Yo Flexes Huge Winnings From Super Bowl LV