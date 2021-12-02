Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Weeknd Wins Global Artist Of The Year At Apple Music Awards

December 2, 2021

The Weeknd was selected as Global Artist of the Year for the Apple Music Awards.

Apple has named The Weeknd as their Global Artist of the Year for the 2021 Apple Music Awards. The winners for Apple’s third annual awards show were announced on Wednesday.

“I’m so grateful for this huge honour and want to thank Apple for all its support, not only for my work but also for great music by newer artists, where it matters so much for creators to be found and supported,” The Weeknd said of his win.

Apple, The Weeknd
Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

The Weeknd‘s latest album, After Hours, debuted as his fourth number-one album in the US in March 2020. The project features several of the singer’s biggest hits, including “Blinding Lights,” which was recently named Billboard’s No. 1 Hot 100 song of all time.

The Weeknd recently discussed his next project, The Dawn, during an interview with Billboard.

“Picture the album being like the listener is dead,” he told the outlet. “And they’re stuck in this purgatory state, which I always imagined would be like being stuck in traffic waiting to reach the light at the end of the tunnel. And while you’re stuck in traffic, they got a radio station playing in the car, with a radio host guiding you to the light and helping you transition to the other side. So it could feel celebratory, could feel bleak, however you want to make it feel, but that’s what The Dawn is for me.”

[Via]
Via HNHH

