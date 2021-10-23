The Weeknd Wrote “Moth To A Flame” On The Spot, Swedish House Mafia Says

On October 22nd, The Weeknd marked the beginning of a new era with the release of “Moth To A Flame,” in collaboration with Swedish House Mafia. “The dawn is looking bright,” the 31-year-old tweeted after the track’s release.

Along with the sensual new club track, SHM and Abel also dropped a a visual to go along with it, that includes footage of tons of naked bodies, rolling around, grabbing at, and kissing one another while The Weeknd sings over the beat, wearing a black puffer jacket and some cool sunglasses.

Recently, the Swedish group sat down for an interview where they talked about what it was like to work with the Canadian star. According to them, the latter was able to write his lyrics in one go, after scrolling through some text messages.

“He just, boom, just went for it, and it sounded amazing from the start,” the host was told. “We were like, well did you have this written down? Or did you prepare?”

The Weeknd then told his friends, “no, I just looked at some text messages on my phone.” Pretty impressive, huh?

“He just wrote it on the spot, and sang directly in the song,” one of the group’s members continued. “That’s how you do it. If you’re a real artist, and star.”

“‘Cause he seems like he’s good for you/And he makes you feel like you should/And all your friends say he’s the one/His love to you is true,” The Weeknd sings on the pre-chorus, before launching into the upbeat chorus, asking his lost love if their new partner knows where her heart truly lies.

