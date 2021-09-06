The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Becomes Fastest Song To Hit 2.5 Billion Spotify Streams

The wins keep on coming for The Weeknd. After being featured on Kanye West’s record-breaking album, DONDA last month, the Canadian artist continues to break barriers with his own tracks.

Early on Monday morning, Chart Data revealed via Twitter that “Blinding Lights,” the second single from After Hours, has become the fastest single in history to surpass 2.5 billion streams on Spotify.

This isn’t the only record that The Weeknd has broken as of late – We Rave You reports that the 31-year-old has also taken the title for most weeks spent on the Billboard Hot 100 with the same track. The previous record holder was Imagine Dragon’s “Radioactive.”

“Forever grateful to be able to experiment with sounds, try new things with my voice, and create music with the people I truly love and respect,” the Toronto native captioned his Instagram post from August 16th.

“For the last decade, every song has been a journey, and to be able to continue this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. It’s the only gift I could ever ask for. I’ll be doing it for as long as I can breathe. I love my fans and wouldn’t be here without you.”

He continued, “Big day for blinding lights. Multiple songs in the top 20. Thursday turns 10. Caesar turned 4 and the fucking dawn is coming. LET’S GO,” hinting at the new era of music that’s to come.

