HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Is The Biggest Chart Hit Of The Century

Posted By on February 9, 2021

The Weeknd earns an incredible honor after his show-stealing Super Bowl performance.

The song has followed you around for the last year and a bit, and it was the highlight of The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance. “Blinding Lights” has also officially been crowned the biggest Billboard Hot 100 chart hit of the century.

Spending over one full year on the Billboard Hot 100, with many weeks in the Top 10 as the artist threatened to take the #1 position, “Blinding Lights” has been named the biggest chart hit of the century. Passing other popular songs like “Old Town Road”, “Blinding Lights” has continued to reign as one of the best songs in the world, with another sales boost following The Weeknd‘s performance this weekend. 

According to Chart Data, the song returned to the #1 position on iTunes during his performance on Sunday night, marking a huge uptick in streams as well. They are recognizing the track as the biggest of the last twenty-one years, which is a huge feat for any artist to accomplish. Congratulations to The Weeknd.

In other news pertaining to the Toronto native, it’s being reported that The Weeknd likely was not paid for his Super Bowl performance. Despite investing $7 million of his own money into the massive production, The Weeknd probably didn’t net any money from Pepsi or the NFL, which would make sense considering Super Bowl performers don’t generally get paid. However, the exposure and the aforementioned boost in streaming and sales will possibly make up for that.

Is “Blinding Lights” the best song of the century? What do you think?

Via HNHH

