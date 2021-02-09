The Weeknd’s Sales Rocket Post-Super Bowl Halftime Performance

In addition to earning the ultimate career milestone as one of the most esteemed musical acts of the time, Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performers often experience pretty substantial increases in their overall streams and sales after the show. Almost like a trade-off since artists’ typically aren’t even paid for their performances, last year, J. Lo’s streams jumped by 335 percent, while Shakira’s ballooned by 230 percent. The Weeknd experienced similar increases, reportedly gaining an increase of nearly 400 percent in overall song and album catalog sales.

Billboard reports that he experienced the sales burst on Sunday directly after his performance, noting that he sold an additional 36,600 copies of his catalog, an increase of 385 percent from the 7,500 sold the day before. His song sales shot up by 454 percent over the same period, while his album sales increased by 138%. Of those total sales, the halftime-closing song “Blinding Lights” made up for 29% of the new sales.

Seven of the songs he performed during the performance have also made their way back into the top 10 region of the iTunes charts. “Blinding Lights,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” and “Save Your Tears,” occupy the top three positions, while “I Feel It Coming,” “Starboy,” “Earned It,” and “The Hills,” round out the top 10. The only other three songs in the top 10 include Olivia Rodrigo’s “driver’s license,” Cardi B‘s “Up,” and Tom MacDonald’s “Fake Woke.”

The following day after the performance, the crooner reflected on the major career-defining moment. “still buzzing from last night,” he wrote on Instagram. “i couldn’t stop smiling the whole performance. thank you [Pepsi, the NFL, and Roc Nation] for believing in me to bring a fresh new take on the halftime show. XO we did it !”