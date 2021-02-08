The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Inspires Hectic Memes

Although the Kansas City Chiefs may not have had too much fun at Super Bowl LV, The Weeknd surely did when he headlined the halftime show last night. Sporting his trademark After Hours look (sans new face), the Canadian singer took viewers on a journey through Raymond James Stadium as he performed some of the biggest hits of his career, and many people have already expressed their admiration for Abel’s efforts.

With that said, the internet is undefeated when it comes to getting jokes off, and following The Weeknd‘s halftime production, several social media users took to Twitter and Instagram to share their new Weeknd-inspired memes.



Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Some users have simply made fun of The Weeknd and his dancers’ costume design, likening him to acclaimed comedian Richard Pryer and his dancers to the doppelgangers from Jordan Peele’s Us.

Most of the social media hilarity, however, came from the scene in Abel’s performance in which he anxiously navigates a tunnel filled with mirrors and bright lights. That one moment has become one of the internet’s favorite memes, as people have used the video to relate to everything from consuming edibles to awkward zoom encounters.

All jokes aside, The Weeknd made history as the first Canadian to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, so it’s great to see that so many sports and music fans have been engaging with his performance. With a massive world tour slated for 2022, The Weeknd’s halftime show may be a glimpse of what fans can expect in the coming year, but for now, at least we can all enjoy these memes.