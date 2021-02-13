Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Zaytoven Says Gucci Mane Put Him On To Jeezy: “He’s Super Hard”
66
0
Dreamville Announces Limited Edition V-Day Merch Drop
40
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12944
1
Wiz Khalifa
2184
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Performance Is Getting A Full-Length Documentary

Posted By on February 13, 2021

Showtime will air the 90-minute feature documentary later this year.

The Weeknd just can’t seem to take an L. In the past two years, the “Blinding Lights” crooner has managed to cement himself into even more of a powerhouse than he already was. Besides completing his highly-anticipated Superbowl halftime performance last weekend, he’s even been awarded his own day in his home city of Toronto for his stellar artistic achievements. Notching another major honor, Showtime is set to air a 90-minute special on the XO artist’s 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance later this year. 


Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Aptly titled The Show, it will be produced by Pepsi’s in-house content studio and Boardwalk Pictures, while Nadia Hallgren will serve as the film’s director. She previously directed Netflix’s Michelle Obama documentary Becoming. Content-wise, the doc promises viewers a look into the months of work that went into producing the big-budget show, which saw the Toronto native perform songs all the way from the top of his career to After Hours’ biggest hits. 

“This historic year with Jesse Collins as the first Black executive producer of the Halftime Show brought an opportunity to tell a new story,” said director Nadia Hallgren. “We get a window into the process of a diverse team of executives and creatives working at the highest level, in front of and behind the camera. It’s fun to see these masters at work while they also uplift others. I hope this can inspire people to pursue big dreams.” As of right now, no release date has been set for the film. 

As for another W for the hitmaker, he’s set to debut at number two with his recent compilation album The Highlights. 

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Zaytoven Says Gucci Mane Put Him On To Jeezy: “He’s Super Hard”
66 525 5
0
Dr. Dre Reunites With KXNG Crooked, Focus… & Smitty In The Studio
53 525 4
0

Recent Stories

Zaytoven Says Gucci Mane Put Him On To Jeezy: “He’s Super Hard”
66
0
Dreamville Announces Limited Edition V-Day Merch Drop
40
0
Dr. Dre Reunites With KXNG Crooked, Focus… & Smitty In The Studio
53
0
Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z & Kodak Black Dominate Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93
0
Pooh Shiesty Gets Irritated With Interviewer After King Von Question
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Karol G, J Balvin & Anuel AA Location
66
0
Haviah Mighty Obeah
93
0
Klass Murda Feat. Benny The Butcher Theme Song
106
0
The Fugees Zealots
93
0
Tupac Shorty Wanna Be A Thug
106
0
Dee Watkins Make Em Mad
79
0
Gallant Relapse
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Durk Feat. Lil Baby “Finesse Out The Gang Way” Video
93
0
Ariana Grande Feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat “34+35” Video
199
0
Pooh Shiesty “See Red” Video
146
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Zaytoven Says Gucci Mane Put Him On To Jeezy: “He’s Super Hard”
Dreamville Announces Limited Edition V-Day Merch Drop
Dr. Dre Reunites With KXNG Crooked, Focus… & Smitty In The Studio