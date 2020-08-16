Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

THEY., Alicia Keys & Khalid Take Over This Week’s R&B Season Playlist

Posted By on August 16, 2020

Plus, new music from Jamila Woods, Victoria Monét, Sam Smith, Kali Uchis, and more.

We’re back with another week of our R&B Season playlist on Spotify. Much like the Fire Emoji playlist, we strive to keep you up to date on some of the hottest R&B records out right now that you should have in rotation. This month, specifically, we’ve received a ton of great releases from Jorja Smith, Brandy, Jojo, and so many more that we’ve highlighted on R&B Season.

We got a heap of new music for this week to run through. Of course, THEY. came through with their lustful new single, “All Mine.” Drew Love and Dante Jones have unleashed a slew of singles over the past few months in anticipation of The Amanda Tape and “All Mine” only fuels the eagerness to hear what they’ve been cooking up.

Alicia Keys has been delivering a steady stream of singles this year which we can only assume is a sign that an album is on the way. This week, she released her smooth, stripped-down duet with Khalid, “All Done.” 

Additionally, we got a few highlights off of Victoria Monét’s JAGUAR, Jamila Woods‘ latest effort, “SULA (Paperback),” Kali Uchis & Rico Nasty’s “Aquí Yo Mando,” and so much more.

Check out the latest update of our R&B Season playlist on Spotify.

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.

Via HNHH

