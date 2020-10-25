Rap Basement

THEY., Ariana Grande & H.E.R. Hold Down This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist

Posted By on October 25, 2020

Close your Sunday out with some songs from THEY., H.E.R & Ariana Grande.

As we do each week, we round up some of the best new drops in the world of R&B for our weekly R&B Season Playlist on Spotify. Now that we’re deep into October, and inching closer and closer towards the end of the year, artists aren’t allowing the pandemic to hold them off any longer from releasing new music. 

This week, we received a brand new project from THEY. who have been steadily teasing new music throughout the year. The Amanda Tape, specifically, is a body of work that fans have been longing for. It arrived in its entirety with appearances from Tinashe, Juicy J, and Wale. Still, one of the many highlights of the project is the intro, “The Moment.” The trap-esque production by Dante Jones is met by the smooth vocals of Drew Love for an infectious R&B banger to kick off the project.

H.E.R. also slid through with some new heat this week. Bringing a familiar sense of soul by sampling “Making Love in the Rain” by Herb Alpert, Lisa Keith and Janet Jackson, H.E.R.’s “Damage” is a warm record filled with passion and soul.

Meanwhile, we’re also anticipating a new album from Ariana Grande soon. Though often regarded as a pop singer, she’s been getting deeper in her R&B bag over the past few years. This week’s release of “positions,” the title track of her upcoming project, is a promising look into what she has up her sleeve on her forthcoming project.

Check out our R&B Season playlist update below. 

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.

Via HNHH

