THEY., Ariana Grande & H.E.R. Hold Down This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist

As we do each week, we round up some of the best new drops in the world of R&B for our weekly R&B Season Playlist on Spotify. Now that we’re deep into October, and inching closer and closer towards the end of the year, artists aren’t allowing the pandemic to hold them off any longer from releasing new music.

This week, we received a brand new project from THEY. who have been steadily teasing new music throughout the year. The Amanda Tape, specifically, is a body of work that fans have been longing for. It arrived in its entirety with appearances from Tinashe, Juicy J, and Wale. Still, one of the many highlights of the project is the intro, “The Moment.” The trap-esque production by Dante Jones is met by the smooth vocals of Drew Love for an infectious R&B banger to kick off the project.

H.E.R. also slid through with some new heat this week. Bringing a familiar sense of soul by sampling “Making Love in the Rain” by Herb Alpert, Lisa Keith and Janet Jackson, H.E.R.’s “Damage” is a warm record filled with passion and soul.

Meanwhile, we’re also anticipating a new album from Ariana Grande soon. Though often regarded as a pop singer, she’s been getting deeper in her R&B bag over the past few years. This week’s release of “positions,” the title track of her upcoming project, is a promising look into what she has up her sleeve on her forthcoming project.

Check out our R&B Season playlist update below.

