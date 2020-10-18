Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake “Certified Lover Boy” Truck Spotted On Route To Toronto
66
0
DaBaby Says He Has “Top 5 Hottest” Flows In The Game
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
979
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
741
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Three 6 Mafia Announce First Indoor Arena Concert Since Pandemic Restrictions

Posted By on October 18, 2020

The show will go down on December 11 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Three 6 Mafia will be playing the first indoor arena show since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic first forced restrictions on mass gatherings and indoor events.

The Memphis legends will be touching down in Lexington, Kentucky on December 11, but they assure fans that their safety is still a priority, citing approval from Kentucky governor Andy Beshear.

“LETS STAY SAFE AND MAKE HISTORY TOGETHER!” wrote Juicy J in an Instagram post announcing the concert. “THE GOVERNOR APPROVED! WE GONNA WEAR OUR MASKS! WE SOCIAL DISTANCING! WE GONNA BE IN GROUPS OF 4 ONLY!!”

Lexington’s Rupp Arena will only sell enough tickets to fill the space at 15% capacity. Total occupancy in the building will be restricted at 3,100 people, including both staff and concertgoers. 

It seems the pandemic has been getting the best of artists and venues, with plenty of shows in recent memory that have been skirting or ignoring COVID-19 precautions altogether. Polo G recently performed at a packed venue in South Dakota, for example, and the footage looks startlingly pre-COVID.

Still, December 11 is a long time ahead so only time will tell if the decision to play an indoor concert at this stage of the pandemic was foolhardy or not. 

What are your thoughts on how artists and venues are gradually easing back into live concerts?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drake “Certified Lover Boy” Truck Spotted On Route To Toronto
66 525 5
0
DaBaby Says He Has “Top 5 Hottest” Flows In The Game
66 525 5
0

Recent Stories

Drake “Certified Lover Boy” Truck Spotted On Route To Toronto
66
0
DaBaby Says He Has “Top 5 Hottest” Flows In The Game
66
0
Three 6 Mafia Announce First Indoor Arena Concert Since Pandemic Restrictions
79
0
Run The Jewels Perform “RTJ4” To Urge Fans To Vote With Pharrell, 2 Chainz & More
119
0
Three 6 Mafia Announces First Indoor Concert Since Start Of Coronavirus Pandemic
529
0
More News

Trending Songs

Black Thought State Prisoner
93
0
Bootsy Collins Feat. Snoop Dogg Jam On
66
0
T.I. Feat. London Jae & Conway 1/2 Ticket
79
0
Ill Bill Feat. Conway & Pharoahe Monch Be Afraid!
106
0
Obasi Jackson Ain't Worried
93
0
Benny The Butcher & Hit-Boy Famous
93
0
Queen Naija Love Language
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Dave East “Envy” Video
106
0
XXXTENTACION “CHASE / glass shards” Video
119
0
Alley Boy “Poppyseeds” Video
93
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake “Certified Lover Boy” Truck Spotted On Route To Toronto
DaBaby Says He Has “Top 5 Hottest” Flows In The Game
Three 6 Mafia Announce First Indoor Arena Concert Since Pandemic Restrictions