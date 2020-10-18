Three 6 Mafia Announce First Indoor Arena Concert Since Pandemic Restrictions

Three 6 Mafia will be playing the first indoor arena show since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic first forced restrictions on mass gatherings and indoor events.

The Memphis legends will be touching down in Lexington, Kentucky on December 11, but they assure fans that their safety is still a priority, citing approval from Kentucky governor Andy Beshear.

“LETS STAY SAFE AND MAKE HISTORY TOGETHER!” wrote Juicy J in an Instagram post announcing the concert. “THE GOVERNOR APPROVED! WE GONNA WEAR OUR MASKS! WE SOCIAL DISTANCING! WE GONNA BE IN GROUPS OF 4 ONLY!!”

Lexington’s Rupp Arena will only sell enough tickets to fill the space at 15% capacity. Total occupancy in the building will be restricted at 3,100 people, including both staff and concertgoers.

It seems the pandemic has been getting the best of artists and venues, with plenty of shows in recent memory that have been skirting or ignoring COVID-19 precautions altogether. Polo G recently performed at a packed venue in South Dakota, for example, and the footage looks startlingly pre-COVID.

Still, December 11 is a long time ahead so only time will tell if the decision to play an indoor concert at this stage of the pandemic was foolhardy or not.

