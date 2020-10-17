Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Three 6 Mafia Announces First Indoor Concert Since Start Of Coronavirus Pandemic
66
0
Reason Says TDE Is Going Through “A Weird Time,” Calls Himself “The Glue”
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
913
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
728
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Three 6 Mafia Announces First Indoor Concert Since Start Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted By on October 17, 2020

Three 6 Mafia will be holding an indoor concert in Kentucky on December 11th.

Three 6 Mafia is scheduled to perform the first indoor music concert since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that has closed venues across the world. The group will take the stage on Dec. 11 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky for a limited capacity crowd.

Three 6 Mafia, ConcertScott Gries / Getty Images

“Lexington, Kentucky!! Dec 11th 2020!! The 1st indoor arena concert in the country since the pandemic!!,” the group announced on Instagram. “Approved by the Governor! THREE 6 MAFIA PERFORMING LIVE @rupp_arena limited tickets avail in pods of 4 people or less!! @ticketmaster on sale NOW!!” The caption was posted in addition to a video from Juicy J.

The venue will be allowed to hold 3,152 guests, 15 percent of its maximum capacity. Tickets will be sold in groups of four, which will allow for grouping of the audience to help follow social distancing guidelines. Fans will also be required to undergo temperature checks upon arrival. The show will feature Sean Da Don and Project Pat.

Three 6 Mafia recently held an outdoor concert at Newcastle Racecourse in the U.K. in August. While outdoors, the event followed similarly strict social distancing guidelines to keep audiences safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

For more ticketing information head to TicketMaster’s website here.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Reason Says TDE Is Going Through “A Weird Time,” Calls Himself “The Glue”
66 525 5
0
T.I., Rich The Kid, & Pop Smoke Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Three 6 Mafia Announces First Indoor Concert Since Start Of Coronavirus Pandemic
66
0
Reason Says TDE Is Going Through “A Weird Time,” Calls Himself “The Glue”
66
0
T.I., Rich The Kid, & Pop Smoke Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
132
0
T.I. Makes Surprising Claim About Kanye West Collab “Ye vs. The People”
225
0
21 Savage Celebrates 21 Gold, Platinum, & Multiplatinum Certifications
437
0
More News

Trending Songs

D Block Europe Only Fans
119
0
The Plug, JAY1 & Blueface Curvy
79
0
Rappin 4-Tay Manifest
79
0
MC Eiht Bluue Wave
132
0
Kevvo & J Balvin Billetes Azules
66
0
Black Thought Magnificent
66
1
PartyNextDoor Persian Rugs
66
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

XXXTENTACION “CHASE / glass shards” Video
79
0
Alley Boy “Poppyseeds” Video
79
0
Freddie Gibbs Feat. Conway “Babies & Fools” Video
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Three 6 Mafia Announces First Indoor Concert Since Start Of Coronavirus Pandemic
Reason Says TDE Is Going Through “A Weird Time,” Calls Himself “The Glue”
T.I., Rich The Kid, & Pop Smoke Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist