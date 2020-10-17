Three 6 Mafia Announces First Indoor Concert Since Start Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Three 6 Mafia is scheduled to perform the first indoor music concert since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that has closed venues across the world. The group will take the stage on Dec. 11 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky for a limited capacity crowd.

Scott Gries / Getty Images

“Lexington, Kentucky!! Dec 11th 2020!! The 1st indoor arena concert in the country since the pandemic!!,” the group announced on Instagram. “Approved by the Governor! THREE 6 MAFIA PERFORMING LIVE @rupp_arena limited tickets avail in pods of 4 people or less!! @ticketmaster on sale NOW!!” The caption was posted in addition to a video from Juicy J.

The venue will be allowed to hold 3,152 guests, 15 percent of its maximum capacity. Tickets will be sold in groups of four, which will allow for grouping of the audience to help follow social distancing guidelines. Fans will also be required to undergo temperature checks upon arrival. The show will feature Sean Da Don and Project Pat.

Three 6 Mafia recently held an outdoor concert at Newcastle Racecourse in the U.K. in August. While outdoors, the event followed similarly strict social distancing guidelines to keep audiences safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

For more ticketing information head to TicketMaster’s website here.