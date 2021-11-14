Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159
0
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
344
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1654
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1350
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

TIDAL Teases Kanye West’s “DONDA (Deluxe)”

Posted By on November 14, 2021

A deluxe version of Kanye West’s 10th studio album could be arriving soon.

For the past few months, there have been whispers of the deluxe edition to DONDA dropping. Mind you, the original album already felt like it could be deluxe with 27-songs in total. However, Ye confirmed that he’s working on releasing bonus tracks with the project in the near future. He teased a portion of one of the songs on Drink Champs while Drake leaked “Life Of The Party” ft. Andre 3000.


Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images 

It seems like the efforts are ramping up for its release. Over the weekend, billboards in L.A. popped up reading, “Kanye West Presents Donda Deluxe.” No release date has been confirmed but it seems that TIDAL has confirmed that it’s on the way. The Twitter page for the streaming service tweeted out “Kanye West Presents Donda Deluxe” after the billboards started to appear.

This marks the second streaming service to tease its release. Last month, the page for DONDA on Apple Music teased, “A deluxe version of Yeezus’ tenth recording miracle.”

Though Ye’s reliance on billboards to get the message out has clearly worked, the rapper also apparently hired a bunch of look-a-likes to roam the streets of New York City on Saturday night. Fans have been weirded out but it seems like a strong sign that new music from Kanye West is currently on the way.

Are you excited about DONDA (Deluxe)?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159 525 12
0
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159
0
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
344
0
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap
185
0
Lil Uzi Vert Throws Mic Into Crowd After Day N Vegas Set Is Cut Short
172
0
Kanye West & Beanie Sigel Reunite Following “Drink Champs” Interview
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rod Wave By Your Side
53
0
Tory Lanez Lady Of Namek
159
0
D Block Europe Feat. Offset Chrome Hearts
212
0
Jay Critch Headlines (CritchMix)
159
0
Kanye West Feat. Andre 3000 "Life Of The Party"
304
0
Kojey Radical Gangsta
265
1
M.I.A., M.I.A., M.I.A. & M.I.A. Babylon
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
119
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy “Chaos” Video
304
0
Lil Wayne feat. Drake “She Will” Video
344
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap