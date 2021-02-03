Rap Basement

Tierra Whack Sends Shots At Her Idol In New Instagram

Posted By on February 3, 2021

Philadelphia rapper Tierra Whack is unstoppable in her latest Instagram freestyle.

Ever since stepping onto the scene with the eerie “Mumbo Jumbo” music video, Tierra Whack has been a force to be reckoned with in Hip-Hop. In 2018, her debut project Whack World further solidified her lyrical prowess, creativity, and insane versatility. Her debut garnered critical acclaim and even a shoutout from Meek Mill, who last year deemed her to be “the best female rapper in the world.”

The Philly artist hasn’t yet followed up Whack World with a new project, but since then, she has been named a XXL Freshman, appeared on Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift album, and put on some incredible performances. With the recent release of amazing singles like  “Peppers and Onions” and “feel good,” Whack is definitely on a hot streak, and yesterday night, she took to Instagram to prove it with a blazing freestyle.

In the freestyle, Whack immediately comes for the head of an unnamed idol, who according to the “MY POWER” lyricist doesn’t like her because of jealousy. She continues the video with an animated performance, complete with witty lyrics like “G-Fazos, you forcing it” and vicious shots like “you reaching, you ain’t even half-decent.”

While the freestyle video may or may not be a preview of a diss record aimed at one of rap’s leading ladies, it does give fans an idea of the creative space that Whack is currently in right now. Considering the clip as well as her scorching feature on Lil Yachty’s “T.D” last year, where do you think Tierra Whack ranks in terms of lyrical capability when compared to current female rappers?

Via HNHH

