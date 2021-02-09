Rap Basement

Tiffany Haddish Initially Curved Common Because Of His Exes

Posted By on February 9, 2021

Common’s long list of celebrity exes almost prevented his relationship with Tiffany Haddish.

Tiffany Haddish and Common‘s relationship was not a match that many people saw coming, but since the couple has gone public, fans have been able to learn a lot about how the two came to be together. Long before the two were sharing a steamy #silhouettechallenge together, Common was reportedly trying to court the beloved comedian, but he claims that Haddish kept shooting down his attempts. Eventually, the two public figures would get together and form the loving couple that we see today, but it was interesting to hear Common admit that Haddish was the one who was hesitant to make things official.

In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, Haddish touched more on the situation, revealing why she was quick to curve the veteran rapper’s advances. According to Haddish, her friendships with some of Common‘s exes made her second-guess whether a relationship with him would be a good idea.

“He was, like, tryna holler, and I was like…‘Um…no, I’m not really interested. I’m good. My eyes are set on other things. I’m interested in somebody else. I’m sorry. But you seem like a nice person,” Haddish tells Colbert when recounting the story of when Common first approached her.

“I know too many people that dated you, let’s be honest,” she said when explaining why she was dodging him. ” I didn’t say that, though. You know. You know.”

Common definitely does have a long list of celebrity exes, including Erykah Badu, Serena Williams, and Taraji P. Henson, so it makes sense why Haddish originally wanted to tread lightly with the Let Love rapper. That said, the two were able to move past that hurdle and become one of the entertainment industry’s most endearing couples, so perhaps it was meant to be.

[via]
Via HNHH

