TikTok Reveals 2021 Music Report Featuring Megan Thee Stallion As Top Artist

Posted By on December 13, 2021

TikTok reveals the most popular music on the platform from 2021.

TikTok has released its 2021 music report, revealing the most-used artists on the platform throughout the year. 

Lead by her songs “Cognac Queen,” “Thot Shit” and “Cry Baby,” Megan Thee Stallion landed on top as the most popular artist on the social media app. The top ten artists in order are Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, PoppHunna, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, YungManny, Soulja BoyDrake, Kevin Gates, and Coi Leray.

TikTok, Music Report
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The platform has helped launch the careers of several artists into the mainstream including Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress.

The company’s Global Head of Music, Ole Obermann said in a statement: “TikTok opens the door to new artists, new sounds, underground and DIY scenes as well as the classic hits, connecting them with a global audience and passionate music community like never before. 2021 has been a huge year for music and for TikTok and we’ve been humbled how the industry and so many artists have partnered with us to make this magic happen across so many different countries. From the Beatles to Sea Shanties, J Balvin to Abba and of course who can forget Taylor Swift‘s entry – the last 12 months have provided so many music moments, inspired our community of one billion and shown the world that music starts and lives on TikTok.”

Check out the full breakdown on music usage on TikTok here.


[Via]
Via HNHH

