HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Timbaland Is Determined To Get Chris Brown In Verzuz

Posted By on July 27, 2020

Following Chris Brown’s disinterest in competing in a Verzuz battle, Timbaland decided to don his thinking cap for a solution.

Ever since it first popped off at the onset of the COVID-19 induced quarantine period, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s hybrid venture Verzuz TV has served as a salvation of sorts. We’ve seen match-ups like Scott Storch vs. Tory Lanez, Fabolous Vs. Jadakiss, Ludacris Vs. Nelly, T-Pain vs Lil Jon, Beenie Man Vs. Bounty Killer, Alicia Keys Vs. John Legend, RZA Vs. DJ Premier, and of course, Timbo vs. Swizz — but with the stakes and reputation continuing to rise in kind, more and more artists have weighed the possibility of stepping up. 

Timbaland Chris Brown

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Unfortunately, Chris Brown concluded that he was simply too formidable an opponent to even bother, claiming that his feature resume alone would fend off the entirety of the game. Of course, he was previously rumored to have been in the mix for a tilt with Usher — though Breezy’s disinterested response suggests that he’s not threatened in the slightest. Not by Usher, nor anyone for that matter.

While that may seem like an open and shut case, an invitation to move along, Timbaland decided to don his thinking cap for the occasion. Taking to Instagram to ponder aloud, Timbo announced that he had come to a conclusion intended to bring Breezy back into the fold. Given Tim’s creative relationship with Justin Timberlake, many immediately speculated that he was bringing the FutureSex/LoveSounds singer into the battlefield. If that was indeed the case, do you think JT could give Chris Brown a run for his money? 

Via HNHH

