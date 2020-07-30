Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Timbaland Wants A DJ Mustard Vs Mike WiLL Made-It Battle
185
0
Rihanna Says New Album Is Coming: “It’s Going To Be Worth It”
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
754
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
609
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Timbaland Wants A DJ Mustard Vs Mike WiLL Made-It Battle

Posted By on July 30, 2020

Timbaland takes to Instagram to contemplate a producer battle for the ages, imagining Mustard facing off with Mike WiLL Made-It.

Verzuz fever continues to seize the game, having experienced a major flare-up following the wildly popular Snoop Dogg vs. DMX battle that transpired last week. Now, with 2 Chainz and Rick Ross officially up next to do battle, it would appear that Timbaland and Swizz Beatz competitive love-letter to hip-hop legacies continues to move forward in full swing. Today, Timbo took to Instagram to openly reflect on a dream battle, one that would see his two favorite producers — Mike WiLL Made-It and DJ Mustard — going head to head in a spirited tilt.

Timbaland Mike WiLL Made It Mustard

 Valerie Macon/Getty Images

“Welll welll wellll !!!! My favorite producers of this decade ‼️,” writes Timbaland, alongside Mustard and Mike WiLL. “2 guy have broke artist which too me is a producer there so much I could say about these guys but I’m going to keep it short @mikewillmadeit @mustard what we doing!!!!!! Oh yeah I can’t forget @metroboomin he my favorite too !!!”

While it’s unclear whether he’ll actually pull the trigger on making the battle happen, the fact he tagged Swizz Beatz alongside Mustard, Mike WiLL, and Metro is a promising sign. In truth, it would be interesting to see some of the “newer” producers holding it down on Verzuz, a format that has largely skewed toward the game’s OGs. Here’s hoping — and if it does come to pass, who would you bet your money on? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Rihanna Says New Album Is Coming: “It’s Going To Be Worth It”
185 525 14
0
Ice-T Opens Up About His Family’s Harrowing COVID-19 Scare
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Timbaland Wants A DJ Mustard Vs Mike WiLL Made-It Battle
185
0
Rihanna Says New Album Is Coming: “It’s Going To Be Worth It”
185
0
Ice-T Opens Up About His Family’s Harrowing COVID-19 Scare
199
0
J. Cole & Master P Star In New “Dreamers” Sneaker Clip
212
0
The Weeknd Teams With TikTok For VR Experience
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tupac Feat. T.I. Changed Man
132
0
Mariah The Scientist Feat. Lil Baby Always N Forever
132
0
Action Bronson Latin Grammys
172
0
Wuki Feat. Juvenile Bad Girl Drumma
185
0
03 Greedo Home VLone
119
0
Mavado Enemy Line
93
0
A$AP Ferg Feat. Nicki Minaj & Madeintyo Move Ya Hips
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Kehlani “Can I” Video
106
0
Logic “Aquarius III ” Video
199
0
Logic “DadBod” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Timbaland Wants A DJ Mustard Vs Mike WiLL Made-It Battle
Rihanna Says New Album Is Coming: “It’s Going To Be Worth It”
Ice-T Opens Up About His Family’s Harrowing COVID-19 Scare