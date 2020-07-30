Timbaland Wants A DJ Mustard Vs Mike WiLL Made-It Battle

Verzuz fever continues to seize the game, having experienced a major flare-up following the wildly popular Snoop Dogg vs. DMX battle that transpired last week. Now, with 2 Chainz and Rick Ross officially up next to do battle, it would appear that Timbaland and Swizz Beatz competitive love-letter to hip-hop legacies continues to move forward in full swing. Today, Timbo took to Instagram to openly reflect on a dream battle, one that would see his two favorite producers — Mike WiLL Made-It and DJ Mustard — going head to head in a spirited tilt.

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

“Welll welll wellll !!!! My favorite producers of this decade ‼️,” writes Timbaland, alongside Mustard and Mike WiLL. “2 guy have broke artist which too me is a producer there so much I could say about these guys but I’m going to keep it short @mikewillmadeit @mustard what we doing!!!!!! Oh yeah I can’t forget @metroboomin he my favorite too !!!”

While it’s unclear whether he’ll actually pull the trigger on making the battle happen, the fact he tagged Swizz Beatz alongside Mustard, Mike WiLL, and Metro is a promising sign. In truth, it would be interesting to see some of the “newer” producers holding it down on Verzuz, a format that has largely skewed toward the game’s OGs. Here’s hoping — and if it does come to pass, who would you bet your money on?