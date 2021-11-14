Rap Basement

Timbaland Wants To Know Why Dababy’s New Project Isn’t Getting More Love

Posted By on November 14, 2021

Timbo has a question.

This weekend, Dababy his latest Back On My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again, marking his only full-length drop of the year. The six-track effort finds the Charlotte rapper in his natural element over a slew of hard-hitting backdrops and Timbaland is a particular fan of the outing and wants to know why it isn’t getting enough love on streaming platforms.

Taking to Instagram, the super-producer specifically addressed Apple, asking the the rapper wasn’t feature don the front page of the featured releases.

“I need to see that because that album is hard,” he says.


We could try and surmise a plethora of reasons why Apple Music neglected to pick Dababy’s release with the more plausible being that it was an EP release among proper albums and more high-profile singles–particularly Pop ones that include Taylor Swift‘s Red (Taylor’s Version) and Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak‘s Silk Sonic.

Considering that Apple Music a strong proponent for Timbo and Swizz Beatz‘s Verzuz franchise, he may very well have some more pull when it comes to voicing his opinions on such matters. Time will tell, of course, if Apple heeds the message.

Sound off with your opinions on Dababy’s latest down below.

Via HNHH

