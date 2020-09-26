Rap Basement

Toni Braxton Weighs Participating In “Verzuz” With Mariah Carey Or Mary J. Blige

Posted By on September 25, 2020

The singer chatted with Missy Elliott about possibly appearing on the series.

As the Verzuz phenomenon presses forward, artists who previously stated that they wouldn’t participate are now open to the idea of showing face. The last Verzuz saw two icons, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, come together to perform some of their most beloved classics. The series has highlighted talent that spans generations as music is celebrated in real-time, and now Toni Braxton is reexamining her stance on appearing on the music series.

Toni Braxton, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Verzuz, Missy Elliott
Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images

Fans have been begging Toni Braxton to take part in Verzuz for months, and recently, the celebrated singer sat down with Missy Elliott for Interview where the two discussed their inclusion. Missy has openly stated that she wouldn’t make an appearance, but during the conversation, she said she may do “Missy versus Misdemeanor.” Braxton, on the other hand, named the artists she would agree to sit down with on Verzuz.

“I’m like, ‘It would have to be me, Mariah [Carey] or Mary J. [Blige] or something. Us girls from the ’90s,'” Braxton shared that she reportedly told Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. “But no, I haven’t put it on the register to do it yet.” Do you think those would be fair match-ups for Toni Braxton?

[via]
Via HNHH

