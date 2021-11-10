Rap Basement

Toosii Addresses Receiving "Gay Jokes" For Stopping Fan From Groping Him


Lil Duval Says "You Can't Blame Travis Scott" For Astroworld Tragedy


Papoose September


Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before


Toosii Addresses Receiving “Gay Jokes” For Stopping Fan From Groping Him

Posted By on November 9, 2021

The rapper was performing when a woman attempted to touch his “private area,” and after the video went viral, people began making inappropriate jokes.

There have been several conversations in recent years regarding sexual assault, and while women’s stories are at the forefront, it is widely known that men endure abuse or inappropriate touching, as well. Entertainers, especially musicians who perform to a screaming audience of dedicated fans, are known to interact with concertgoers. However, some attendees use the opportunity to grope or grab artists, no matter their gender.

A clip of a Toosii concert has begun to circulate online and after the rapper was hit with jokes and backlash, he addressed the controversy head-on. Some people have been vocal in supporting the way he handled the situation.


The video is shown through the perspective of a person in the audience and Toosii is seen at the front of the stage performing. Then, a woman strokes Toosii’s body, including his private area, and without skipping a beat, the rapper continues to perform as he quickly brushes her hand away. Because he did not indulge the woman, Toosii was called names and subjected to homophobic jokes, but he took it all in stride.

“I see the video of me slapping the girl hand for trying to touch my private area surfacing,” he tweeted, also mentioning that he has respect for his lady. “I don’t know where the gay jokes started but i don’t feed into the internet. I’m a adult. I’m not into publicly embarrassing my girl.” Swipe below to check out the brief video for yourself.


Via HNHH

