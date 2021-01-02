Rap Basement

Ab Soul Teases New Album On The Way: "But You Knew That"
93
0
Toosii Addresses Trippie Redd & Pop Hunna Controversy On New Song Snippet
172
0
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1072
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
966
0
Toosii Addresses Trippie Redd & Pop Hunna Controversy On New Song Snippet

Posted By on January 2, 2021

Toosii previews new music addressing Trippie Redd and the recent controversy surrounding his collaboration with Popp Hunna.

The topic of snitching and cooperating with the police ran rampant throughout 2020. Somehow, people who, without rap, would not even pay attention to the ethics of the streets, began chiming in on whether or not 6ix9ine was right for ratting the entirety of Nine Tr3y Gangsta Bloods. Ultimately, this put a spotlight on snitching, especially among rappers who portray themselves as gangsters.

Popp Hunna, the rapper who’s single “Corvette” has been taking the world by storm, was exposed for cooperating with authorities at the age of 14. Lil Uzi Vert reportedly emerged to denounce the verse he laid on the remix to “Corvette” as well as “Take Off”, demanding that both verses be removed. Needless to say, Popp Hunna’s career is in jeopardy.

Toosii found himself tangled up in the controversy since he’s also featured on Popp Hunna’s new project. Trippie Redd, along with Wack 100, called out the rising Raleigh MC who didn’t co-sign Popp Hunna’s actions but didn’t denounce them, either. And while he did do the Instagram back-and-forth, he took his issues to wax. The rapper shared a snippet of the song where he seemingly addresses everything including Trippie Redd. “Say I did a song with a snitch but I ain’t one,” he raps before directly addressing the Ohio native.

“he bled he ain’t have Redd on/ thought a dead n***a had said sum,” he raps. Check the snippet out below. 

Via HNHH

Ab Soul Teases New Album On The Way: "But You Knew That"
93 525 7
0
Flying Lotus Reveals MF Doom Collaboration Project Was In The Works
146 525 11
0

Ab Soul Teases New Album On The Way: "But You Knew That"
93
0
Toosii Addresses Trippie Redd & Pop Hunna Controversy On New Song Snippet
172
0
Flying Lotus Reveals MF Doom Collaboration Project Was In The Works
146
0
Ashanti Confirms That She Is Finally Covid-19 Free
119
0
Kash Doll Defends French Montana After Meme Says Leave His Music In 2020
238
0
Papoose Obituary 2020
93
0
Wiz Khalifa Say A Prayer
93
0
Skillz Throw It In The Trash ( The 2020 Rap Up)
93
0
Money Man For You
93
0
Bun B & Le$ Maintain
132
1
Jonezy Feat. Benny The Butcher & Last Days Conversation Cost
119
1
Justin Bieber Anyone
172
0
Lil Durk "Coming Clean" Video
291
0
Mama's Baby
225
1
The Kid LAROI Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again "Tragic" Video
265
1
Ab Soul Teases New Album On The Way: "But You Knew That"
Toosii Addresses Trippie Redd & Pop Hunna Controversy On New Song Snippet
Flying Lotus Reveals MF Doom Collaboration Project Was In The Works