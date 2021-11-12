Toosii Believes Some Artists Are “Dragging It” By Checking On Fans Following Astroworld

As more information about what occurred as Astroworld continues to be released, the more we see Travis Scottfacing an increasing backlash. The rapper went from being one of the top-selling artists in the world to becoming an industry pariah as both people and companies distance themselves. There have been rumors that Scott has been edited out of the Kardashian-Jenner’s new reality show and since Astroworld last weekend, more footage of artists stopping their shows to check on their fans has surfaced.

Many people have supported Scott during this time, stating that no one knew of the devastation happening in the audience. Yet, there are reports that officials were told to stop the show altogether because there were so many injuries, and old footage of Scott telling his fans to “rage” has made the rounds.



Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images

Toosii reportedly shared his thoughts in a since-deleted tweet where he complained about people seemingly jumping on an anti-Travis Scott bandwagon by appearing as though they have been paying attention to their audiences when that may not be the case.

“Why all these artists dragging it now that sh*t just happened with travis?” he wrote. “Now everybody just wanna check on they fans? y’all ain’t been giving a f*ck about the fans some of y’all don’t even take pictures with them.” Scott has reportedly lost sponsorship deals and even canceled a show overseas where he was reportedly set to earn $5.5 million.







