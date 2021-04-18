Toosii & Emotional Oranges Hold Down The “R&B Season” Playlist

The weekend might be coming to an end but that just means that we’re back with another update on our R&B Season playlist. For starters, we were blessed with some new heat from Emotional Oranges. The R&B group delivered their latest single, “Down To Miami” this week which features Becky G. Together, they offer a laidback and breezy record that’s only fitting for summer nights.

Toosii is still maintaining a steady momentum in both the worlds of R&B and hip-hop. The soulful bars have made him one of the promising young artists in the game with tons of potential for big things in the future. This week, he returned with his latest single, “what it cost.” The single serves as the latest offering from his forthcoming project, Thank You For Believing. It was only right that we included his latest single of this week’s playlist update.

Canadian singer Ruth B. released her last project in 2017, though she has offered a few EPs since. In June, she’ll drop off her second studio album, Moments In Between. Her latest offering, “Situation” is a soft and calming effort with upbeat production that gives us a better look into what she has in store on her follow-up to Safe Haven.

