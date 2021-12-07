Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up For Christmas Single Encouraging Booster Shot
132
0
Russ Reveals Star-Studded “Chomp 2” Tracklist Featuring Jay Electronica, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss & More
291
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2396
1
Curren$y & Harry Fraud Regatta
1257
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Top 30 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums Of 2021

Posted By on December 7, 2021

We count down the hottest hip-hop albums that dropped in 2021.

Following yesterday’s unveiling of our Top 35 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs of 2021, we’re back with the expected companion piece for the Top 30 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums. After pretty much a full year of uncertainty, it seemed rappers were ready to get back into release mode in 2021, and all the trappings that come with it– namely, touring, festivals, merch, and the rest of the bag that was left on the table during the year prior. And, along with this minor resurgence in the artist and the artist’s profitability, we’ve, of course, been bestowed with plenty of new albums (these things go hand-in-hand, after all).

This list, then, culls some of the HNHH mainstays and favorites (think: Mick Jenkins, basically any and all of Griselda), as well as the genre’s most explosive artists of the year (think: Lil Nas X), and of course, some of our newest breakout faves (think: Baby Keem, Pooh Shiesty), and finally, some long-heralded OGs and soon-to-be-OGs-if-not-already (think: Nas, J. Cole, Drake). It’s safe to say the breadth of hip-hop releases allowed a “something for everyone” policy to truly thrive. Nonetheless, we’re sure you have an opinion on our list below, so do your duty as a loyal HNHH reader and comment away. 

Stay tuned for our take on the Top 10 Hottest R&B Albums of 2021 to arrive tomorrow, Wednesday, December 15.

– Rose

30. Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

LISTEN: Little Simz “Woman” feat. Cleo Sol

29. Mick Jenkins – Elephant in the Room

LISTEN: Mick Jenkins’ “Scottie Pippen” feat. serpentwithfeet

28. Lil Nas XMONTERO

LISTEN: Lil Nas X “That’s What I Want”

27. Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together

LISTEN: Dave “Clash” feat. Stormzy

26. Migos – Culture III

LISTEN: Migos “Avalanche” 

25. Tee Grizzley – Built for Whatever

LISTEN: Tee Grizzley “Life Insurance” feat. Lil Tjay

24. Boldy James & The Alchemist – Bo Jackson 

LISTEN: Boldy James & The Alchemist “Fake Flowers” feat. Curren$y & Freddie Gibbs

23. Yung Nudy – Rich Shooter

LISTEN: Young Nudy “Know How I Rock” feat. PeeWee Longway

22. Pooh Shiesty – Shiesty Season

LISTEN: Pooh Shiesty “Back in Blood” feat. Lil Durk

21. Lil Tjay – Destined 2 Win

LISTEN: Lil Tjay “Run It Up” feat. Offset & Moneybagg Yo

20. Vince Staples – Vince Staples

LISTEN: Vince Staples “Are You With That?”

19. GRIP – I Died for This?! 

LISTEN: GRIP “Gutter!” feat. Wara

18. Key Glock & Young Dolph – Dum & Dummer 2

LISTEN: Key Glock and Young Dolph “Case Closed”

17. Young Thug – PUNK  

LISTEN: Young Thug “Stressed” feat. J. Cole & T-Shyne

16. Benny the Butcher & Harry Fraud – The Plugs I Met 2 

LISTEN: Benny the Butcher & Harry Fraud “When Tony Met Sosa”

15. Westside GunnHitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B

LISTEN: Westside Gunn “Free Kutter” feat. Jay Electronica

14. NBA Youngboy – Sincerely Kentrell

LISTEN: NBA Youngboy “No Where”

13. Maxo Kream – Weight of the World

LISTEN: Maxo Kream “Big Persona” feat. Tyler, The Creator

12. Moneybagg Yo – A Gangsta’s Pain

LISTEN: Moneybagg Yo “Time Today”

11. YSL – Slime Language 2 

LISTEN: YSL “Solid” feat. Young Thug, Drake & Gunna

10. Conway the Machine – La Maquina 

LISTEN: Conway “200 Pies” feat. 2 Chainz

09. Nas – King’s Disease II 

LISTEN: Nas “Death Row East”

08. Lloyd Banks – The Course of the Inevitable 

LISTEN: Lloyd Banks “Propane”

07. Isaiah Rashad – The House is Burning

LISTEN: Isaiah Rashad “RIP Young”

06. Kanye West – DONDA 

LISTEN: Kanye West “Hurricane” feat. The Weeknd & Lil Baby

05. Doja CatPlanet Her

LISTEN: Doja Cat “Woman”

04. J. Cole – The Off-Season

LISTEN: J. Cole “Applying Pressure”

03. Drake – Certified Lover Boy

LISTEN: Drake “No Friends in the Industry”

02. Baby Keem – The Melodic Blue

LISTEN: Baby Keem “Lost Souls” feat. Brent Faiyaz

01. Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost 

LISTEN: Tyler, the Creator “LEMONHEAD” feat. 42 Dugg
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up For Christmas Single Encouraging Booster Shot
132 525 10
0
Russ Reveals Star-Studded “Chomp 2” Tracklist Featuring Jay Electronica, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss & More
291 525 22
0

Recent Stories

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up For Christmas Single Encouraging Booster Shot
132
0
Russ Reveals Star-Studded “Chomp 2” Tracklist Featuring Jay Electronica, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss & More
291
0
Lil Nas X Takes A Tumble On Stage In Florida
119
0
DJ Khaled Says He Worked For Free 97% Of His Life & Reveals New Drake Collab Is On The Way
172
0
Post Malone, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat Headline 2022 Hangout Fest
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

CKay Emiliana
93
0
Yungeen Ace Caterpillars To Butterflies
132
0
CKay Feat. Blxckie By Your Side
119
0
NBA Youngboy Black Ball
622
0
Fredo Bang Get Back
371
0
Lucky Daye Candy Drip
251
0
RJAE Show Me My Opponent
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Nardo Wick “Wicked Witch” Video
238
0
T-Rell Loses His “Hood Card” After Epic Backwood Fail On “How To Roll”
225
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Battle Locco & Kokane “No Smut On My Name” Video
331
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up For Christmas Single Encouraging Booster Shot
Russ Reveals Star-Studded “Chomp 2” Tracklist Featuring Jay Electronica, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss & More
Lil Nas X Takes A Tumble On Stage In Florida