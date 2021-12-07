Top 30 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums Of 2021

Following yesterday’s unveiling of our Top 35 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs of 2021, we’re back with the expected companion piece for the Top 30 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums. After pretty much a full year of uncertainty, it seemed rappers were ready to get back into release mode in 2021, and all the trappings that come with it– namely, touring, festivals, merch, and the rest of the bag that was left on the table during the year prior. And, along with this minor resurgence in the artist and the artist’s profitability, we’ve, of course, been bestowed with plenty of new albums (these things go hand-in-hand, after all).

This list, then, culls some of the HNHH mainstays and favorites (think: Mick Jenkins, basically any and all of Griselda), as well as the genre’s most explosive artists of the year (think: Lil Nas X), and of course, some of our newest breakout faves (think: Baby Keem, Pooh Shiesty), and finally, some long-heralded OGs and soon-to-be-OGs-if-not-already (think: Nas, J. Cole, Drake). It’s safe to say the breadth of hip-hop releases allowed a “something for everyone” policy to truly thrive. Nonetheless, we’re sure you have an opinion on our list below, so do your duty as a loyal HNHH reader and comment away.

– Rose

30. Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

LISTEN: Little Simz “Woman” feat. Cleo Sol

29. Mick Jenkins – Elephant in the Room

LISTEN: Mick Jenkins’ “Scottie Pippen” feat. serpentwithfeet

28. Lil Nas X – MONTERO

LISTEN: Lil Nas X “That’s What I Want”

27. Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together

LISTEN: Dave “Clash” feat. Stormzy

26. Migos – Culture III

LISTEN: Migos “Avalanche”

25. Tee Grizzley – Built for Whatever

LISTEN: Tee Grizzley “Life Insurance” feat. Lil Tjay

24. Boldy James & The Alchemist – Bo Jackson

LISTEN: Boldy James & The Alchemist “Fake Flowers” feat. Curren$y & Freddie Gibbs

23. Yung Nudy – Rich Shooter

LISTEN: Young Nudy “Know How I Rock” feat. PeeWee Longway

22. Pooh Shiesty – Shiesty Season

LISTEN: Pooh Shiesty “Back in Blood” feat. Lil Durk

21. Lil Tjay – Destined 2 Win

LISTEN: Lil Tjay “Run It Up” feat. Offset & Moneybagg Yo

20. Vince Staples – Vince Staples

LISTEN: Vince Staples “Are You With That?”

19. GRIP – I Died for This?!

LISTEN: GRIP “Gutter!” feat. Wara

18. Key Glock & Young Dolph – Dum & Dummer 2

LISTEN: Key Glock and Young Dolph “Case Closed”

17. Young Thug – PUNK

LISTEN: Young Thug “Stressed” feat. J. Cole & T-Shyne

16. Benny the Butcher & Harry Fraud – The Plugs I Met 2

LISTEN: Benny the Butcher & Harry Fraud “When Tony Met Sosa”

15. Westside Gunn – Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B

LISTEN: Westside Gunn “Free Kutter” feat. Jay Electronica

14. NBA Youngboy – Sincerely Kentrell

LISTEN: NBA Youngboy “No Where”

13. Maxo Kream – Weight of the World

LISTEN: Maxo Kream “Big Persona” feat. Tyler, The Creator

12. Moneybagg Yo – A Gangsta’s Pain

LISTEN: Moneybagg Yo “Time Today”

11. YSL – Slime Language 2

LISTEN: YSL “Solid” feat. Young Thug, Drake & Gunna

10. Conway the Machine – La Maquina

LISTEN: Conway “200 Pies” feat. 2 Chainz

09. Nas – King’s Disease II

LISTEN: Nas “Death Row East”

08. Lloyd Banks – The Course of the Inevitable

LISTEN: Lloyd Banks “Propane”

07. Isaiah Rashad – The House is Burning

LISTEN: Isaiah Rashad “RIP Young”

06. Kanye West – DONDA

LISTEN: Kanye West “Hurricane” feat. The Weeknd & Lil Baby

05. Doja Cat – Planet Her

04. J. Cole – The Off-Season

LISTEN: J. Cole “Applying Pressure”

03. Drake – Certified Lover Boy

LISTEN: Drake “No Friends in the Industry”

02. Baby Keem – The Melodic Blue

LISTEN: Baby Keem “Lost Souls” feat. Brent Faiyaz

01. Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

LISTEN: Tyler, the Creator “LEMONHEAD” feat. 42 Dugg