Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Tory Lanez Advocates For Casanova’s Release From Prison, Urges Others To Do The Same
146
0
SpotemGottem Declares DaBaby Had Best “Beat Box” Remix
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4143
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1191
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Tory Lanez Advocates For Casanova’s Release From Prison, Urges Others To Do The Same

Posted By on November 3, 2021

“You’ll be home soon”: Tory Lanez’s message to Casanova as he fights for prison release.

It has been a rough past year for Casanova since his Dec. 2020 arrest and imprisonment.

The New York rapper has maintained his innocence in the midst of his several charges related to alleged racketeering and gang-related activities. He currently stands to serve a minimum of 15 years in prison, with a maximum life sentence. The main accusation handed down upon Casanova is that he was one of the leaders of the problematic Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang.

Since his imprisonment, Casanova has been disappointed by the lack of support and assistance he has received from his rap friends and colleagues. He says he has put a great deal of time and money towards his cause, but has received a fraction of that effort from his peers on the other side.

Now, Tory Lanez has spoken out calling for help for his friend behind bars. Lanez took to Instagram to share a post from Casanova’s account to his story, hoping somebody can assist him while also sending good vibes: “Y’all help my dog out @BIGCASANOVA_2X You’ll be home soon.”

The original post Tory shared was a photo of Casanova from prison attached to a message from Casanova delivered by his manager. In the message, he explains his current circumstances and explains that he is being punished for his past criminal livelihood rather than the current allegations against him: “This is a public service announcement to all my fans and very important friends. I’ve been incarcerated for almost one year now, exhausted all remedies and spent a significant amount of money on legal fees to prove my innocence.The charges against me are false,they don’t represent or reflect the person that I am. They are simply using my past criminal history to crucify me in court.”

Under the post, fellow New York rappers such as Rowdy Rebel, Dusty Locane and Fabolous commented to show their support for Casanova. Earlier this year, a newly freed Bobby Shmurda also showed love to Casanova and advocated for his release.

But recently, Tory Lanez is one of the only artists looking out for Casanova in this tough time.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

SpotemGottem Declares DaBaby Had Best “Beat Box” Remix
119 525 9
0
Big Boi Explains How He & André 3000 Started OutKast, Reveals He Sold Dogs To Rick Ross
397 525 30
0

Recent Stories

Tory Lanez Advocates For Casanova’s Release From Prison, Urges Others To Do The Same
146
0
SpotemGottem Declares DaBaby Had Best “Beat Box” Remix
119
0
Big Boi Explains How He & André 3000 Started OutKast, Reveals He Sold Dogs To Rick Ross
397
0
Bun B Rocks Atlanta Braves Hat After Losing World Series Bet With Big Boi
212
0
LL Cool J Fixes Up Red Audi From “Bad” Cover & Donates To HOF
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Calboy If Heaven Had A Phone
66
0
Project Youngin Underdawgs
79
0
Dawn Richard Loose Your Mind
106
0
Omar Apollo Feat. Kali Uchis Omar Apollo & Kali Uchis Team Up On "Bad Life"
79
0
Pressa Feat. Swae Lee Cool, Calm & Collected
199
0
Millie Go Lightly Feat. Unfoonk Make You Better
106
0
BJ The Chicago Kid Making Me Mad
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Kodak Black “Super Gremlin” Video
318
0
Sleepy Hallow “Luv Em All” Video
146
0
Papoose Feat. Lil Wayne “Thought I Was Gonna Stop” Video
1416
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Tory Lanez Advocates For Casanova’s Release From Prison, Urges Others To Do The Same
SpotemGottem Declares DaBaby Had Best “Beat Box” Remix
Big Boi Explains How He & André 3000 Started OutKast, Reveals He Sold Dogs To Rick Ross