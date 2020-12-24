Rap Basement

Tory Lanez Allegedly Steals Song & Video Concept From Seattle Rapper Macntaj

Posted By on December 24, 2020

The video and music for Tory’s latest single “Boink Boink” have striking similarities to a smaller Seattle rapper and fans have noticed.

Tory Lanez has faced back to back allegations in the latter half of quarantine, and it seems like that is not changing any time soon. The 27-year-old Toronto artist pleaded not guilty a few weeks ago to shooting Megan thee Stallion back in July, and the two have been firing shots at each other nonstop ever since. Thee Stallion’s former best friend Kelsey Nicole even jumped in on the drama, releasing a dish track aimed at Megan with new details regarding the case. Now, Tory Lanez is catching flack for allegedly ripping off a song and video concept from a smaller Seattle-based rapper Macntaj. 

The video in question is for Tory’s latest single “Boink Boink,” featuring Rich The Kid and VV$ Ken, which premiered on Tuesday, December 22nd. In the video, Lanez raps over a heavy bass while he and various famous friends toss around money in a fast-food diner. 

The Macntaj song and music video for “Hood Burger,” which came out earlier this month, have very noticeable similarities to the “Boink Boink” video. If you have any doubts, check out the video for yourself below.

The Seattle rapper responded to the controversy on Instagram, saying he was honored that the artist would jack his entire concept. He also revealed he will create a side by side comparison of the projects to see what people think. We’ll keep you updated on that. 

What do you guys think? Did Tory blatantly rip off Macntaj’s concept?

Via HNHH

