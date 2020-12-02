Tory Lanez Amused By Spotify Wrapped Results: “U Didn’t Really Cancel Sh*t”

At the end of every year, Spotify subscribers celebrate finding out what their most listened to songs were and who their most listened to artists were for the last 365 days, and this year has been no different. Last night, Spotify released this year’s wrap-up and the results have been surprising to many. Tory Lanez, who has been ostracized by the masses ever since he allegedly fired shots at Megan Thee Stallion, had an especially smug reaction to still being at the top of many people’s lists, in spite of the incident that supposedly canceled him.

Now, to be fair, Spotify Wrapped is a summary of each subscriber’s entire year of streaming. Lanez’s canceling didn’t begin until July — and he had just released his album, The New Toronto 3 in April, leaving three months of guilt-free listening. So, it seems warranted that he would be at the top of many Spotify Wrapped results, and not entirely a reflection of his recent run-in with cancel-culture.

“Lmao some of y’all going thru your minutes on playlist and realizing u didn’t really cancel sh*t ….. love u too,” he tweeted. “Can’t believe u even tried to play with us like this,” he followed up in a subsequent tweet.

In mid November, it was reported by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office that Lanez would be pleading not guilty of one felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If found guilty, the Canadian rapper can face a maximum state prison sentence of 22 years and eight months.