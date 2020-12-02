Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cardi B Stuns On The Cover For 2020’s Billboard’s Woman Of The Year
106
0
Tory Lanez Amused By Spotify Wrapped Results: “U Didn’t Really Cancel Sh*t”
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1072
1
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
781
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Tory Lanez Amused By Spotify Wrapped Results: “U Didn’t Really Cancel Sh*t”

Posted By on December 2, 2020

After appearing at the top of many Spotify Wrapped lists, Tory Lanez took to Twitter to deny ever being canceled.

At the end of every year, Spotify subscribers celebrate finding out what their most listened to songs were and who their most listened to artists were for the last 365 days, and this year has been no different. Last night, Spotify released this year’s wrap-up and the results have been surprising to many. Tory Lanez, who has been ostracized by the masses ever since he allegedly fired shots at Megan Thee Stallion, had an especially smug reaction to still being at the top of many people’s lists, in spite of the incident that supposedly canceled him.

Now, to be fair, Spotify Wrapped is a summary of each subscriber’s entire year of streaming. Lanez’s canceling didn’t begin until July — and he had just released his album, The New Toronto 3 in April, leaving three months of guilt-free listening. So, it seems warranted that he would be at the top of many Spotify Wrapped results, and not entirely a reflection of his recent run-in with cancel-culture.

“Lmao some of y’all going thru your minutes on playlist and realizing u didn’t really cancel sh*t ….. love u too,” he tweeted. “Can’t believe u even tried to play with us like this,” he followed up in a subsequent tweet.

In mid November, it was reported by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office that Lanez would be pleading not guilty of one felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If found guilty, the Canadian rapper can face a maximum state prison sentence of 22 years and eight months. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cardi B Stuns On The Cover For 2020’s Billboard’s Woman Of The Year
106 525 8
0
Jack Harlow Announces Debut Album, Release Date, & Cover Art
291 525 22
0

Recent Stories

Cardi B Stuns On The Cover For 2020’s Billboard’s Woman Of The Year
106
0
Tory Lanez Amused By Spotify Wrapped Results: “U Didn’t Really Cancel Sh*t”
172
0
Jack Harlow Announces Debut Album, Release Date, & Cover Art
291
0
Spotify Wrapped Results Are Out & Twitter Says It’s Rigged
251
1
Dr. Dre Vs. Diddy Could Actually Happen On Verzuz
318
1
More News

Trending Songs

Fivio Foreign Baddie On My Wish List
106
0
Giveon O Christmas Tree
119
0
Rich The Kid So Heartless
146
0
Rotimi Love Somebody
371
0
Juice WRLD & Benny Blanco Real Shit
159
0
Vic Mensa Breathe (Freestyle)
225
0
J-Haze Feat. 21 Savage, 5ive Mics & Just Rich Gates Covid 21
384
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Yungeen Ace Is A Fiend For Jewelry & Designer Goods
119
0
Busta Rhymes “Boomp” Video
291
0
Megan Thee Stallion “Body” Video
966
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cardi B Stuns On The Cover For 2020’s Billboard’s Woman Of The Year
Tory Lanez Amused By Spotify Wrapped Results: “U Didn’t Really Cancel Sh*t”
Jack Harlow Announces Debut Album, Release Date, & Cover Art