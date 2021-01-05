Tory Lanez Challenges Cancel Culture With DaBaby Announcement

Tory Lanez is refusing to allow outside sources to dictate the outcome of his career. After remaining silent for two months following the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, for which he was accused, the Toronto native released his new studio album Daystar, which he used to plead his innocence and allege that Megan was lying about being shot in her feet. From that point on, his main focus was to challenge cancel culture, which promised to ruin his life and career for years to come. Tory returned yet again before the end of the year with the release of his new Loner capsule, promising more new music in the new year. It would appear as though he’s letting the world know how he’s starting off his next charge.

“@dababy X TORY LANEZ ……… SONG + VISUALS ON THE WAY,” wrote the controversial rapper on social media, sharing a still image from their music video shoot together.

People have pointed out that DaBaby is well-known for his collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, including their current smash hit “Cry Baby”, which has kicked off a twerk challenge on TikTok. They’ve gotten together numerous times on record, so clearly, Baby doesn’t feel any sort of loyalty toward the Hot Girl from Houston. If he did, he’d have declined this gig expeditiously.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Both Tory and DaBaby always come correct with their music videos, so this one will likely be an entertaining watch. Stay tuned.