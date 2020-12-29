Rap Basement

Tory Lanez Claims He “Can’t Catch A Break” After “Loner” Was Removed From Spotify

Posted By on December 28, 2020

The project soon made a return to the streaming service but some fans had to download the album once again.

We’re set to receive a few more capsules from Tory Lanez in the weeks to come to follow up his first release in his series. Just days before Christmas, Tory Lanez finally released his Loner project that had been delayed because, according to the rapper-singer, he wanted to focus on giving back to the less fortunate during the holiday season. Fans were excited when Loner arrived, and the 10-track project impressed with his features that included Lil Wayne, Tyga, 42 Dugg, Rich The Kid, Swae Lee, Melii, and VV$ Ken.

Loner was made available on all streaming services, but today (December 28), Lanez lamented that there was something fishy going on with Spotify. “So they took the ‘loner capsule’ off Spotify this morning for a reason i don’t know,” tweeted Tory. “After a few hours …. they put it back …. now the capsule is not in a lot of my fans library’s anymore…so I apologize if u have to re download … I just clearly can’t catch a break.”

Lanez has been hit with pushback in recent months after Megan Thee Stallion claimed that he was the person who shot her during the infamous July incident that resulted in his arrest. Not only have a handful of his fellow artists spoken out against him, but there have been publications that openly stated they would no longer cover his music following his Daystar release. Check out Lanez’s tweet below.

Via HNHH

