Tory Lanez Claps Back At Twitter User Over “Jail” Remark: “Please Leave Me Alone”

Posted By on February 5, 2021

The rapper stated that if he “was supposed to be in jail,” he would be.

A Twitter user attempted to shut down Tory Lanez but instead, he let it be known that his freedom shows just how innocent he is. We have all been made aware of the ongoing case against the Canadian artist stemming from a shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion last July. The Houston rapper has repeatedly stated that her former friend, Lanez, is the person who shot her in foot. However, Lanez has adamantly denied the accusations and he’s doubling down on his sentiments that he will beat the charges against him.

Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, Twitter, Jail, Clap Back
Roy Rochlin / Stringer / Getty Images

On Friday (February 5), Lanez was attempting to give Kodak Black a bit of a shout out before things went left. “Y’all N*gga’s don’t understand how hard this n*gga Kodak finna come back,” he tweeted with a series of emojis. A woman responded by saying, “Jail time for you boo.” Now, it’s something that Tory Lanez could have simply ignored, but he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to respond.

“Lol it’s like y’all don’t understand ……. if I was suppose to be in jail …. I would be in jail …. please leave me alone …. I’m TIDE BLEACH BIHHH,” said the rapper. He added, “And dats on ‘innocence’ bihhh.” Check it out below.

Tory Lanez, Megan Thee STallion, Jail, Twitter, Innocent
Twitter
Via HNHH

