HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Tory Lanez’ “Daystar” Hit With Sales Decline

Posted By on September 30, 2020

Following initial “Daystar” sales projections, it would appear that Tory Lanez’ latest album has suffered a small decline in first-week numbers.

Tory Lanez recently alleged that he was the victim of a smear campaign, highlighting a variety of unflattering articles aimed at him and his recent Daystar album. By now, it’s no secret that the Canadian rapper’s reputation took a major hit following his alleged involvement in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, an incident that left her nursing gunshot wounds to the feet.

Tory Lanez Daystar

 Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Though no official charges have been pressed, Tory’s standing in the rap game has since plummetted in the public eye, especially after many felt that Daystar’s release was highly insensitive — not only in subject matter, but in timing. Though early projections suggested that the project would be pulling in up to 55k in album-equivalent units, Akademiks has since confirmed that Lanez’ tally would be decreasing to 45k. Considering that his previous albums Chixtape 5 pulled in 90k and The New Toronto 3 pulled in 64k, these latest Daystar numbers seem to indicate that this controversy has indeed had a negative impact on his image and career.

 As was the case with 6ix9ine’s Tattle Tales, Tory’s Daystar received no assistance from radio nor DSPS, as many have already deemed him an irredeemable villain. Not everyone, however, has turned their back on the Brampton rapper. There do appear to be a large number of loyal fans doubling down on their support for Tory, which raises an interesting question about his future — can he bounce back, or has the damage proved too irreparable? 

Via HNHH

