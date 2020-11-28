Tory Lanez Has A Prediction For Those Who Switched Up On Him

Rap Basement

Posted By on November 28, 2020

Tory Lanez seems confident in his upcoming legal battle.

Tory Lanez‘s 2020 has been a whirlwind, to say the least. It all started with a strong start to his Quarantine Radio project although it ultimately fell off the rails after he was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the back of the foot. Since Megan’s accusations, there has been a lot of he-said-she-said in the media, with many still confused as to what really went down. As it stands, Tory has pled not guilty to the alleged crime, although Megan recently dissed him in a new song off her album “Good News.”

Despite everything that’s been said in the media, Lanez is still confident that he did nothing wrong and he firmly believes he will be acquitted when all is said and done. In his most recent tweets, Lanez offered up a prediction for those who switched up on him, noting that they will look stupid by the end of it all.

“N****s gone be looking so dumb …. WATCH!” Tory wrote. “Just don’t buss no U Turns .. when it happens , (and it WILL happen) cause it’s inevitable.”

Fans seem to be divided on the Megan-Tory topic, as most music listeners have simply sided with the artist they like the most. With everything that has been said over the last few months, many are expecting closure although it remains to be seen when that will come.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will continue to bring them to you.

Tory Lanez

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Via HNHH

