Tory Lanez Links With Funk Flex In The Studio After Club Outing

Posted By on October 6, 2020

Lanez is back into the swing of things, but critics are still coming after him on social media.

There is a divisive line in the ongoing Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez drama as artists have come forward to support, or back away from, either of the artists. After Megan accused Tory Lanez of shooting her, there was an overwhelming amount of support for the Houston rapper as she recovered. Tory remained silent for months until he released his album Daystarwhere he denied Megan’s version of events and said that he never harmed the “Don’t Stop” star. After shunning the world, Tory Lanez has returned with a vengeance as he’s been spotted at clubs and out on the scene, and according to a recent post made by Funk Flex, the pair are locked in the studio on “album mode.”

Funk Flex, Tory Lanez, Album, Studio
Instagram

Funk Flex continues to craft his project and has tapped Tory for a feature. The pair enjoyed themselves as they worked together, smoked a little something, and showed off some court skills, as well. Flex and Lanez looked happy in the videos and photos shared on social media, but it didn’t take long for critics to rain on their parade. Many artists have come forward to say that they will refrain from working with Tory Lanez in the future and former fans have shared their disapproval of Funk Flex’s collaboration with the singer. Check out some responses below.

Via HNHH

