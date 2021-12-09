Rap Basement

Saweetie Speaks On Feeling Overworked & Struggling With Mental Health
Tory Lanez Stops Fight At Concert By Singing To Arguing Fans
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
Curren$y & Harry Fraud Regatta
Tory Lanez Stops Fight At Concert By Singing To Arguing Fans

Posted By on December 8, 2021

He hinted at his ongoing legal issues with Megan Thee Stallion when he sang, “I’m not trying to catch another case in this b*tch.”

Artists are becoming much more aware during live shows of what is happening in their audiences. It is true that performers interact with the crowd as they feed off of the energy of their fans, but the tragedy that occurred at Astroworld has forced artists to become hyperaware of their surroundings. Travis Scott has been on the receiving end of not only backlash but billion-dollar lawsuits brought on by thousands of Astroworld attendees.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen artists taking the time to stop their show in order to check on their fans who seem to be in trouble in the crowd, but Tory Lanez faced a different problem when a fight broke out during his performance.


The singer-rapper is preparing for the release of his 1980s capsule Alone At Prom and as usual, Lanez has been taking to stages to help hype the record. A TikTok user shared the moment as Lanez addressed the scuffle by singing to those involved.

“Please, no fighting,” Tory sings to the crowd. “While I’m singing this sh*t, no fighting.” Then, he went from belting out instructions to telling them to stop throwing hands. “Tell my man right there no fighting. Aye, c’mon. No fighting.” He went back to singing, and this time touched on his legal issues.

“I’m already dealing with enough sh*t. I’m already dealing with some tough sh*t. I’m not trying to catch another case in this b*tch. Just chill,” he sang. Check out the clip of Tory Lanez regaining crowd control below.

Via HNHH

Saweetie Speaks On Feeling Overworked & Struggling With Mental Health
Michael Rainey Jr. & 50 Cent Celebrate “Power Book II: Ghost” Season Three Renewal
