Tory Lanez’ Streams Fall 40% After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez‘ streaming numbers have fallen 40% since Megan Thee Stallion alleged that he shot her.

Manny Carabel / Getty Images

In June, Lanez’ weekly streams hovered between the 20 million to 30 million range, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, but following the allegations, his streams fell by 9 million.

On August 20, Megan Thee Stallion directly called Lanez out for shooting her during a highly publicized altercation at 4:30 AM on July 12: “Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit,” Megan said on Instagram live. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.”

In the time since, many fans have boycotted Lanez’ music. In August, Lakers guard J.R. Smith directly called out anyone still listening to his music: “This clown shoots a female an [SIC] y’all listening to his music like it’s okay,” Smith wrote on his Instagram story. “Tf @torylanez you a straight [clown]. … an [Sic] tell whoever to hit my line it’s whatever.”

Lanez has yet to publically respond to Megan Thee Stallion’s allegations.

In contrast, Megan Thee Stallion’s music is as popular as ever. She won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Hip-Hop, last weekend.