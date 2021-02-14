Rap Basement

Tory Lanez Stunned After Meeting DMX In Miami

Posted By on February 14, 2021

You never know who you might meet while out and about in Miami.

Miami is one of those cities that always seems to attract those who want to party and just have a good time. It’s a city that is situated near a beautiful beach and the vibes of the place are perfect for anyone who is just trying to get away. Unfortunately, it can also be the place where some bizarre stuff goes down, which is what we saw late last night as 6ix9ine and Meek Mill got into it outside of a club in the area.

For Tory Lanez, however, Miami was quite nice last night as he randomly ran into one of the biggest legends in hip-hop. In the clip below, Tory could be seen with the likes of DMX, and as you can tell, Tory was quite stunned by the whole ordeal as he truly wasn’t expecting this run-in to take place.

Tory was at a Jamaican restaurant at 2 in the morning, which makes the DMX encounter that much more random. As DMX hilariously put it, he was just hungry, and couldn’t help himself, which is something Tory definitely agreed with.

Lanez has been out in Miami for quite some time now, so we’re sure DMX isn’t the first artist he’s met up with. Either way, it must have been a cool moment for the both of them.

Tory Lanez

Manny Carabel/Getty Images
Via HNHH

