Tory Lanez Suggests He Wants Megan Thee Stallion Back, Was In Love With Her

Posted By on September 25, 2020

Tory Lanez seemingly sings about wanting Megan Thee Stallion “back” in his new song “Solar Drive @ Night”.

What in the toxic mess is going on here???

Obviously, there’s a lot to unpack on Tory Lanez’s new album Daystar. That is, if you even choose to listen to it. The Toronto native has been vilified over his alleged role in Megan Thee Stallion‘s shooting this summer, with the rapper naming Tory as her shooter. After months of silence, Tory finally spoke out on the album, denying those allegations and giving his side of the story. He also disses JR Smith, DreamDoll, Asian Doll, JoJo, Kehlani, and everybody else that rightfully bashed him.


Bob Levey/Getty Images

On “Solar Drive @ Night”, one of the tracks included in Tory’s new album, the disgraced singer speaks about a relationship in which he “fell in love too fast”. He also claims that he wants that love back and, considering pretty much all of this album is about Megan Thee Stallion, many are assuming that he’s talking about her. Also, the fact that Solar Drive is a street in the Hollywood Hills, where everything went down that night, people are putting two and two together.

“We fell in love too fast/And then we watched it all crash,” sings Tory. Sound familiar? “I want you back,” he continues in the chorus. “I don’t know nothin’ that can make you feel the way I feel about you.”

If he is singing about Megan, this is the real meaning of toxicity. You allegedly shot her… and yet want her back? Alright. Bet.

What do you think about the new album? Read all the reactions here.

Via HNHH

