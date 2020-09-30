Rap Basement

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing "Savage Mode 2" Cover
The Lox Living Off Xperience
Big Sean Detroit
Tory Lanez’s Team Allegedly Sent Fake Emails As Megan Thee Stallion’s Label: Report

Posted By on September 29, 2020

A source also claims that Lanez offered Megan and her friend money not to share their side of the story.”

An explosive report was made by Billboard earlier today (September 29) after they claim that a source is spilling the beans on Tory Lanez and his team with scathing accusations. Over the last few months, there have been emails sent to various news sources that were shown to be from Megan Thee Stallion‘s label, 300 Entertainment. However, Billboard reports that the emails’ true source was from Lanez’s camp in an effort to turn the press against the Houston rapper.

Tory Lanez, Billboard, Megan Thee Stallion, 300 Entertainment, Emails
Cassidy Sparrow / Stringer / Getty Images

According to the publication, the source said that falsified emails and text exchanges were created and sent out to a number of media outlets. “A screenshot of an email, sent to Billboard from a different anonymous source, included a fake email account for 300’s Head of Creative, Kevin Leong, that was allegedly created by Lanez’s team,” Billboard reported. “The email contained a link to a report that claimed that Megan did not want to testify against Lanez.”

When contacted about the fake emails, a representative for Tory Lanez “strongly [denied]” the allegations that the Canadian artist or anyone from his team is responsible. Meanwhile, Billboard‘s source details their version of what happened that evening in July when Megan Thee Stallion was shot.

“[Lanez] was supposed to be dropping [Megan] off at home with her friend, and an argument ensued,” they stated. “He started calling her names. So she said she wanted to get out of the car. She got out of the car, walked away from the car, and at a short distance, he told her, ‘dance b—h’, pulled out a gun and shot [at] her four times. Two times hit her, one in each foot, and the other two missed her.”

“Tory starts texting her. He starts apologizing, saying, ‘I’m your friend. I love you. Please. I was just drunk. Call me. I wanna make this work,'” the source continued. “He starts calling other people around her, including her friends after she gets out of jail, because she was also taken in [for questioning] ’cause she was there, and [Tory] was offering money, saying he wants to make it right and wants to resolve this issue. He starts calling her day-to-day managers and said he wants to talk to her, reaches out to the security guard, all of that.”

Megan’s label, 300 Entertainment, is reportedly investigating the alleged falsified emails. “In this day and age, digital security is of utmost importance,” they said in a statement. “The email impersonation of our Head of Creative Kevin Leong, with the intent to disseminate false information, has been brought to our attention and we are working diligently on Megan’s behalf to get to the bottom of the matter.”

[via]
Via HNHH

