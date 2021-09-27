Travie McCoy Says Heroin Addiction Made Him A “Professional Bridge Burner”

Travie McCoy is making a massive comeback nearly a decade after releasing his debut studio album, Lazarus. The Gym Class Heroes frontman has seldomly released new music in the past 10 years but he’s been slowly unveiling new singles like “Spoonful Of Cinnamon” and his latest, “Love Me Back To Life” in preparation for his official sophomore release.



Scott Gries/Getty Images

The rapper chopped it up with HNHH this past July where he discussed the legacy of As Cruel As School Children, working with El-P, discovering Tyga, and so much more. During the interview, the rapper explained the struggles he faced with substance abuse while touring with Gym Class Heroes and establishing his solo career.

“I was a professional bridge burner at one point. One, I never did drugs with anyone else. I’d always be isolated and I never wanted people to know that I was on drugs. But it’s hard for people to think you’re not doing drugs when you’re like drooling on yourself,” he explained. But his addiction began to take a toll on his career, beyond just the creative aspect. He said that tours and shows were being nixed until the one morning where he woke up and threw all of his pills out.

“It took one morning waking up and just going to my medicine cabinet and throwing my pills away and saying, like, ‘I’m choosing to live.’ I never thought I’d see 30, bro. Real talk. And I’m turning 40 next month. But that morning, I woke up like ‘I need help.’ That’s all it takes,” he explained before offering advice to anyone who has struggled or is struggling with addiction.

“If there’s advice out there I can give to anybody going through what I went through — all it takes is to tell somebody you need help. Tell somebody you really trust that you need help and they’ll help you,” he said.

Check out the full interview here.