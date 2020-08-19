Rap Basement

Travis Scott Announces “The Plan” For Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet”

Posted By on August 18, 2020

Travis Scott announces a new song that Christopher Nolan describes as “the final piece of a yearlong puzzle” for “Tenet.”

Travis Scott has had fans eager to hear what’s next. It’s officially been over two years since the release of Astroworld and though he blessed us with the JACKBOYS tape, fans are looking forward to hearing his next body of work which could very well be titled Utopia after all. We might not be getting that anytime in the immediate future but thankfully, he does have some new music coming soon.

LaFlame hit the ‘Gram where he announced his new single, “The Plan” which is for the upcoming Christopher Nolan film, Tenet. The rapper previously discussed the film in his feature with GQ, describing the upcoming Nolan movie as “fire.” Given the announcement itself, it could very well be arriving later this week but that’s simply speculation.

Nolan recently described Scott’s contribution to the film as the “final piece of a yearlong puzzle” as he and Ludwig Göransson worked on the score. 

“His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound,” Nolan told GQ. “His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle.”

While fans will have new music to check out in the near future, Travis Scott also revealed recently that he and Kid Cudi are working on an album together. Exciting. 

[Via]

Via HNHH

