Travis Scott Canceled From Coachella 2022 Despite Offering To Perform For Free: Report

Posted By on December 13, 2021

It’s being reported that Coachella still said no to Travis Scott after he asked to perform at the festival for free.

Travis Scott really wanted to perform at Coachella 2022 — so much so that he reportedly offered to waive his entire booking fee and perform for free. Ultimately though, the festival’s organizers still decided to drop him from the lineup, which speaks to how much this tragedy has taken a toll on the superstar’s career.

A few months ago, Travis was one of the industry’s biggest brand darlings, partnering with Sony, Fortnite, McDonald’s, and plenty of other major corporations ahead of the Astroworld Festival disaster. He’s even providing voiceovers for a character in the new Trolls animated holiday special, which aired late last month. He’s been unlucky though with other partnerships, as it was reported that his hard seltzer brand Cacti was discontinued in addition to his Coachella show being canceled.


Kevin Mazur/Getty Images 

According to a report from Variety, Travis Scott‘s booking agent, Cara Lewis, was recently informed by Goldenvoice, Coachella’s parent company, that he was being cut from the lineup. That’s when Scott counter-offered and said that he would perform the festival for no charge whatsoever, but Coachella wants nothing to do with La Flame… at least not this soon after the tragedy, ultimately declining the offer.

Who do you think should take Travis’ spot as a headliner at Coachella 2022?


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

[via]

Via HNHH

