Travis Scott Celebrates “Astroworld” 2-Year Anniversary With Note

Artists love celebrating anniversaries with fans. They take to social media accounts to thank their supports for riding with them throughout their careers, and Travis Scott is the latest to pen a note to those who have helped make Astroworld the record-breaking success that it became. It was back on August 3, 2018, when Travis released his coveted record, so it was only fitting that he celebrated the album’s anniversary with the fans that helped it become a hit.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

On Twitter, Travis Scott shared a photo of a handwritten note. “Happy Astroversary a 2 year ride that’s still one of my favorites!!!” he stated. “Album means so much to me!! To every one that bumps and rages to that soundtrack I love you. Let’s keep the ride going see you in Utopia.” To call the album a success is an understatement; in its first week, Astroworld sold nearly 540K copies. It debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts and fans continue to stream the record as if it just dropped.

Meanwhile, Scott’s mention of “Utopia” in his note has social media ablaze as fans believe he was hinting to the title of his next project. Check out Travis Scott’s note below.