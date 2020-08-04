Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Queen Naija Denies Being A Colorist, Addresses Previous “Nappy-Headed” Comments
119
0
Cardi B Fans Crash Website After She Announces Autographed Copies Of “WAP” Vinyls
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
821
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Travis Scott Celebrates “Astroworld” 2-Year Anniversary With Note

Posted By on August 3, 2020

Travis Scott released his chart-topping album “Astroworld” On August 3, 2018.

Artists love celebrating anniversaries with fans. They take to social media accounts to thank their supports for riding with them throughout their careers, and Travis Scott is the latest to pen a note to those who have helped make Astroworld the record-breaking success that it became. It was back on August 3, 2018, when Travis released his coveted record, so it was only fitting that he celebrated the album’s anniversary with the fans that helped it become a hit.

Travis Scott, Astroworld anniversary, Utopia
Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

On Twitter, Travis Scott shared a photo of a handwritten note. “Happy Astroversary a 2 year ride that’s still one of my favorites!!!” he stated. “Album means so much to me!! To every one that bumps and rages to that soundtrack I love you. Let’s keep the ride going see you in Utopia.” To call the album a success is an understatement; in its first week, Astroworld sold nearly 540K copies. It debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts and fans continue to stream the record as if it just dropped.

Meanwhile, Scott’s mention of “Utopia” in his note has social media ablaze as fans believe he was hinting to the title of his next project. Check out Travis Scott’s note below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Queen Naija Denies Being A Colorist, Addresses Previous “Nappy-Headed” Comments
119 525 9
0
Cardi B Fans Crash Website After She Announces Autographed Copies Of “WAP” Vinyls
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Queen Naija Denies Being A Colorist, Addresses Previous “Nappy-Headed” Comments
119
0
Cardi B Fans Crash Website After She Announces Autographed Copies Of “WAP” Vinyls
185
0
Travis Scott Celebrates “Astroworld” 2-Year Anniversary With Note
119
0
DaniLeigh Suggests Adding Bow Wow To Single, He Says It’s A “Done Deal”
185
0
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Announce New Collab “WAP”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Money Man Progress
172
0
Blacc Zacc 803 Legend
159
0
Travis Scott Stargazing
119
0
Lil Keed Feat. Lil Baby She Know
185
0
DaBaby PEEP HOLE
199
0
Russ One More Chance
172
0
BlocBoy JB Do What I Do
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

EarthGang “Top Down” Video
159
1
ALREADY
185
0
Kehlani “Can I” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Queen Naija Denies Being A Colorist, Addresses Previous “Nappy-Headed” Comments
Cardi B Fans Crash Website After She Announces Autographed Copies Of “WAP” Vinyls
Travis Scott Celebrates “Astroworld” 2-Year Anniversary With Note