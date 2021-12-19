Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Travis Scott Changes Instagram Bio Back To Tease Upcoming Album “Utopia”

Posted By on December 19, 2021

Travis’ album was highly-anticipated before the Astroworld incident.

As we all know by now, Travis Scott has had a tumultuous close to 2021. His devastating Astroworld festival in early November cost 10 people their lives, and led to dozens of lawsuits filed against Scott, Drake (who Travis Scott brought out during his set), Live Nation and others involved.

Scott responded in multiple ways, including offering to pay for victims’ funerals, providing mental health assistance to concert-goers, posting a regrettable Instagram story and doing an in-depth interview with Charlamagne Tha God. Public opinion varies on the amount of culpability that should be allotted to Travis because of the casualties at his show, and he has not accepted much responsibility, likely because of his several pending lawsuits.

However, it looks like Travis may be trying to move past the tragedy quickly. The night before Astroworld, Travis dropped two stellar singles “Escape Plan” and “Mafia” with J. Cole, which were meant to prep his fans for his upcoming album Utopia, set to be his grandest release of is career.

Astroworld seemingly derailed that rollout, and it was hard to imagine that he would come out with the album any time soon after the festival mishap. But, that could actually be the case.

Earlier this week, Travis Scott changed his Instagram bio back to “UTOPIA,” after removing it briefly after Astroworld. It seems like he is back in album mode with this change.

He first made his bio “UTOPIA” in October 2020, as he began to lock in on making his fourth studio album. It is unknown what this recent development means for the new project, as he never had a cover art or release date in place before Astroworld festival.

Check out Travis Scott’s Instagram bio below. 


Via HNHH

