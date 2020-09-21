Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
93
0
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph Rich Slave
741
2
Friday Fontana Underdog
649
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Travis Scott Confirms “Franchise” Drops This Week

Posted By on September 21, 2020

Travis Scott unveils the cover art for “Franchise,” confirming the single drops this week.

It’s been two years since the Travis Scott reign began. Though he had already made a name for himself by the time Rodeo came out, it’s Astroworld that opened up the doors for collaborations with many of the corporations and brands that he’s been associated with. His latest deal with McDonald’s turned him into the first celebrity since Michael Jordan to have their own collaboration with the corporation.


Craig Barritt/Getty Images

With anything LaFlame-related, there’s bound to be an abundance of merch to follow. His McDonald’s collaboration was no different, even throwing in a quick single for the fans. “FRANCHISE” is set to drop this Friday. He previously announced that it was up for pre-order on Friday last week with confirmation that it’ll be released on Friday. George Condo, who did the artwork for Kanye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, was revealed as the artist behind the “Franchise” artwork. Billboards of the artwork popped up on the timeline before Scott officially unveiled the cover art.

“Franchise” is rumored to be the previously titled, “White Tee,” the highly anticipated collaboration with Young Thug. According to online speculation, “Franchise” might also feature M.I.A.. Neither Scott or his label have confirmed this, simply advising fans to “stay tuned for more details on the song and the release as the release date approaches,” per a press release.

Keep your eyes peeled. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
93 525 7
0
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
93
0
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
119
0
KNXG Crooked Denounces Men In The Industry For Predatory Behavior Toward Women
132
0
“The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill” Named Best Rap Album Ever By Rolling Stone
159
0
Charlamagne Tha God Apologizes To Angela Yee Over Gucci Mane Interview: “It’s Petty”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rittz F***** Up Day
146
0
Loose Kannon Takeoff Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas No Flaggin
132
0
KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Hands Up (Outlaws)
106
0
OMB Peezy Yeah
119
0
Da$h Feat. Rob Vicious Bussin
106
0
Redman Time 4 Sum Aksion
119
0
Lloyd They Don't Care
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Say You Love Me” Video
106
0
Conway Feat. Method Man “Lemon” Video
146
0
Duffle Bag Buru Feat. Xanman “Quarterback” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
KNXG Crooked Denounces Men In The Industry For Predatory Behavior Toward Women