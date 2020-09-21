Travis Scott Confirms “Franchise” Drops This Week

It’s been two years since the Travis Scott reign began. Though he had already made a name for himself by the time Rodeo came out, it’s Astroworld that opened up the doors for collaborations with many of the corporations and brands that he’s been associated with. His latest deal with McDonald’s turned him into the first celebrity since Michael Jordan to have their own collaboration with the corporation.



With anything LaFlame-related, there’s bound to be an abundance of merch to follow. His McDonald’s collaboration was no different, even throwing in a quick single for the fans. “FRANCHISE” is set to drop this Friday. He previously announced that it was up for pre-order on Friday last week with confirmation that it’ll be released on Friday. George Condo, who did the artwork for Kanye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, was revealed as the artist behind the “Franchise” artwork. Billboards of the artwork popped up on the timeline before Scott officially unveiled the cover art.

“Franchise” is rumored to be the previously titled, “White Tee,” the highly anticipated collaboration with Young Thug. According to online speculation, “Franchise” might also feature M.I.A.. Neither Scott or his label have confirmed this, simply advising fans to “stay tuned for more details on the song and the release as the release date approaches,” per a press release.

Keep your eyes peeled.