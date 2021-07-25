Rap Basement

Travis Scott Debuts “Escape Plan” During Rolling Loud Performance

Posted By on July 24, 2021

Travis Scott performed a new song during his Rolling Loud set.

Travis Scott premiered his new song, “Escape Plan” during his set at Rolling Loud in Miami, Saturday night. The performance did not disappoint, despite Scott being over an hour late to the show.

The track was teased by Scott, earlier in the day, with a short video. The Astroworld rapper also warned fans that’d he’d be performing the song during his Rolling Loud set on Twitter.

“OK IM UP TODAY NO GAMES. I WANNA SEE THE RAGE SWEAT AND TEARS,” he tweeted. “HMM SOME ONE ASK ME HOW IM STARTING I SAID THIS IS HOW. WHO CAN REMEMBER THIS BY TONIGHT.”

travis scott, escape plan
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The hard-hitting banger is likely from Scott’s upcoming album, Utopia, which he discussed during an interview with i-D, earlier this year.

“I never tell people this, and I’m probably going to keep it a secret still, but I’m working with some new people and I’m just trying to expand the sound,” Scott told the outlet. “I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really. That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range.”

Check out Scott’s performance below.

[Via]
Via HNHH

