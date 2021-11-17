Travis Scott, Drake, & More Sued For $750M By 125 Astroworld Victims: Report

By the looks of things, Travis Scott will be facing legal troubles for some time. From one day to the next, the Grammy-nominated rapper went from being one of the top-selling, most sought-after artists in the industry to companies and peers keeping their distance. In total, 10 people have died as a result of the dangerous crowd surge at Scott’s coveted Astroworld Festival, and it has been reported that at least 100 others were injured.

Almost immediately, there was news of lawsuits being filed against Scott, Drake, Apple, and Live Nation, and today (November 16), TMZ claimed that the number of victims looking to take someone to court has increased.



Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images

Due to the high-profile nature of this tragedy, victims have been quick to lawyer up. Some attorneys have even resorted to place Astroworld ads on social media to bulk up their client lists, and it has helped build a massive new case against Scott and festival organizers.

The suit, filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, is the first of others to come and places the blame on Travis and concert organizers for negligence in failing to properly plan the concert, train security personnel and host a safe event.

Buzbee is reportedly representing 125 fans in the $750 million lawsuit including the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta who lost his life in the mayhem. In the suit, it states that Acosta was “crushed” by an “incited, unruly and out-of-control crowd with such force that he could no longer breathe.”

The astronomical $750 million is reportedly slated to cover medical costs, “physical and mental health injuries as well as the loss of life.” Meanwhile, Scott’s attorney told TMZ that the rapper has been holed up in his home since the tragedy and has been reaching out to the families affected by this fatal event.